(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services has obtained an amendment to its senior secured credit agreement that loosens financial covenants in 2012 and beyond.

-- We expect ongoing revenue contraction, a lower EBITDA margin and nominal free operating cash flows in 2012.

-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Gentiva and removing the rating from CreditWatch.

-- We are assigning a stable outlook, reflecting our increased confidence that Gentiva will be able to manage through 2012 while maintaining adequate headroom to its revised covenants. Rating Action On March 6, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services Inc. from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Nov. 3, 2011. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Gentiva reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile (as defined in our criteria), based on its significant reliance on Medicare payments that continue to be under pressure, particularly in the home health sector. The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria), arising from the $1 billion debt-financed acquisition of hospice provider Odyssey Healthcare in 2010. We expect operating trends to remain negative for 2012 due to Medicare reimbursement changes that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2012. We also expect EBITDA margins to continue to erode in 2012--we note that margins slipped 500 basis points (bps) from March to December of 2011, because of 2011 Medicare reimbursement changes. However, we expect the company's restructuring efforts and closing of 43 of its home health and hospice locations to mitigate a further EBITDA decline than we project. The amended covenant schedule alleviates concerns about covenant violations. We expect revenues to decline by 6% in 2012 and fall further by another 2% in 2013. Our revenue projections for 2012 incorporate effective Medicare home health rate cut of 2.3%, additional reductions to Medicare reimbursement for changes in coding, lower payments for high therapy episodes, and fewer locations. These reductions are offset by an increase in hospice Medicare rates of 2.5% and modest growth in admission volume due to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) relaxing the requirements of physician participation in home health services. We expect EBITDA margins will decline by over 100 bps in 2012. In 2013, we assume sequestration (a 2% across-the-board cut) by Congress will be held. Our expectation incorporates our view that the company's cost realignment initiatives will only partly offset Medicare rate cuts. Gentiva's vulnerable business risk profile takes into account its heavy exposure to Medicare reimbursement that contributes to about 85% of total revenues. While significant exposure to reimbursement risk has always been a key component of our view of Gentiva's business risk profile, recent changes to home health reimbursement have escalated its significance to the rating. The company faced a rate cut of 4.96% in 2011, more adverse Medicare reimbursement changes in 2012, and expected sequestration in 2013. Additionally, there is further uncertainty on how Medicare will reimburse for home health when rebasing of rates become effective in 2014. Hospice, the company's other business segment, diversifies some of its business risk. Negative publicity from the Senate Finance Committee investigation in suspicious reimbursement practices also weighs on Gentiva's vulnerable business risk profile. Gentiva's highly leveraged financial risk profile is characterized by lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of over 5x and funds from operations to debt below 12% as of Dec. 30, 2011. We expect leverage to remain relatively unchanged in the near term, given our expectation of lower EBITDA generation in 2012. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's limited free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in 2011. Liquidity We view Gentiva's liquidity as "less than adequate" (as defined in our criteria). We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria are:

-- We expect sources of liquidity that include about $164 million of cash reserves, the $110 million revolver, and nominal FOCF that we project of about $30 million will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Sufficient to cover capital expenditures of over $25 million and an upfront principal payment of $50 million in connection with the amendment.

-- We expect sources will still exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We expect the debt covenant cushion on bank-calculated debt to EBITDA and interest rate coverage covenant to be at least 10%.

-- We expect the company will have limited availability to absorb low-probability, high-impact events with existing liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Gentiva, published March 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook is stable. We expect cost-containment measures to partially mitigate ongoing revenue declines and that headroom under revised covenants will exceed 10%. An upgrade could occur if Gentiva can demonstrate resilience over 2012 challenges by exceeding our EBITDA base-case scenario. This could be evidenced through success of its cost realignment initiatives and organic growth, leading to improving cushions against covenants and stronger FOCF. A downgrade could occur if the company is unable to align costs as we expect, or if operations are further jeopardized as a result of adverse developments in Medicare reimbursement. In this scenario, headroom under recently amended covenants would once again diminish. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch

To From Gentiva Health Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured CCC CCC/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 6 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)