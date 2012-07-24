July 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by
3 basis points (bps) to 213 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 1 bp to 681 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3 bps
to 141 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 3 bps to 185 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
tightened by 2 bps to 262 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 472 bps, the
'B' spread remained flat at 715 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 4 bps to
1,103 bps.
By industry, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 3
bps each to 303 bps, 225 bps, and 328 bps, respectively. Financial
institutions tightened by 4 bps to 302 bps, and banks tightened by 1 bp to 320
bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its
one-year moving average of 212 bps and lower than its five-year moving average
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 688 bps and its five-year moving average of 743
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
(New York Ratings Team)