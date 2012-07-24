(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Fitch Ratings says that Chepstow Blue Plc's ratings will not be
impacted as a result of the recent transaction document amendments.
Amendments have been made to the collection account bank rating trigger so that
up until 31 December 2015, if Lloyds TSB Bank plc (the originator and collection
account bank) is downgraded below 'F1' by Fitch (or at least 'A' where no
Short-term unsecured debt rating from Fitch is available); and the collection
account bank has a Short-term unsecured debt rating of at least 'F2' (or at
least 'BBB+' where no Short-term unsecured debt rating is available) then the
originator shall post collateral equivalent to GBP14m to a suitably rated
collection account bank.
If the collection account bank is downgraded below 'F2' by Fitch (or below
'BBB+' where no Short-term unsecured debt rating is available), the originator
will designate an account at a suitable collection account bank as the
substitute collection account bank and transfer all funds to the collection
account bank. Additionally, following a substitution, the obligors will be
notified to make payments directly to the substitute collection account bank.
Chepstow Blue's notes are currently rated as follows:
GBP2,400,000,000 class A1 notes (ISIN XS0445087702): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
GBP600,000,000 class A2 notes (ISIN XS0445087884): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
