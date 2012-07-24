(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hudson Advisors GmbH's (HAG) German Residential and Commercial Special Servicer Ratings to 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-' from 'RSS2+' and 'CSS2+' respectively. The upgrades reflect a company with highly experienced senior management and asset management teams with proven experience managing complex, commercial real estate assets. HAG also has an in-house legal team with significant CMBS structuring experience. The ratings also take into account the robust risk management regime present across the Hudson group. The ratings are further supported by the fact that average training hours for staff have increased since Fitch's previous review with new hires averaging 55 hours formal training during 2011. HAG puts a strong emphasis on talent development, ensuring retention of key staff and natural succession planning. Remuneration and incentive schemes compare favourably with similar servicers. The company benefits from solid technology systems which are supported by recent enhancements and robust disaster recovery, business continuity and IT security plans. HAG's experience of working out German real estate loans continues to grow. The company continues to utilise numerous workout options including discounted pay off, loan sale, foreclosure and insolvency. HAG has also demonstrated a willingness to take decisive action in managing defaulted assets. HAG lacks the support of a highly rated parent. However, the parent company's (Hudson Advisors, LLC) solid financial performance over the past 16 years and the company's strong relationship with Lone Star Funds (LS) mitigate any financial concern. As of December 2011, HAG collectively managed 14 Non Performing Loans (NPL) portfolios with a gross book value (GBV) of EUR4.5bn. Although HAG has not boarded any new NPL portfolios since 2008, the company believes it is well positioned to receive new servicing mandates during 2012/2013. Since inception in 2002, HAG has fully resolved three portfolios and has also expanded its servicing activities into master servicing and special servicing of small RMBS portfolios. Fitch employed its global and German servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar German CMBS servicers as part of the review process. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria: 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers', dated 13 August 2010 and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - German Market Addendum', dated 14 December 2007, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - German Market Addendum (Germany European Structured Finance) (New York Ratings Team)