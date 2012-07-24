(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Overview

-- Specialty phosphate producer Innophos has made meaningful progress in transitioning to a multiple-source phosphate rock supply strategy.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that earnings and credit metrics will remain at levels consistent with the higher rating and that the company will continue to maintain moderate financial policies. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Cranbury Township, N.J.-based Innophos Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Innophos' continued progress in diversifying its supply chain, including since 2010 shifting to three major suppliers of phosphate rock from one, while increasing its operational flexibility to process multiple grades of rock. Additionally, the company has moderately reduced earnings volatility, which was particularly evident in 2008 and 2009, since it reworked its raw material contracts. The majority of the contracts now allow for prices to be reset under a three to six month lag to raw material cost changes, as opposed to one year or longer. We expect that the company will pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining moderate financial policies and credit metrics appropriate for the current rating. The ratings on Innophos reflect its narrow product line in a mature market and exposure to pricing volatility in its commodity raw materials. The company's leading market position, solid EBITDA margins, and moderate financial policies partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "intermediate". Innophos is a manufacturer of specialty phosphates and has sales of about $840 million annually. Specialty phosphates are used in a variety of food and beverage, consumer product, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. Specific uses include improving the texture of food, flavor enhancers in beverages, adding an abrasive to toothpaste for whitening, and improving the cleaning characteristics of detergents. Innophos has leading shares in all three major product segments of the North American specialty phosphates industry:

-- Specialty ingredients (including specialty salts and specialty acids);

-- Food- and technical-grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA; used in the downstream production of phosphate derivatives); and

-- Technical-grade sodium tri-polyphosphate (STPP) and detergent-grade PPA. The North American specialty phosphates market, a highly specialized niche in the broader global phosphates market, generates approximately $1.2 billion in revenues annually. Favorable industry characteristics include exposure to the stable food and beverage, oral care, and pharmaceutical end markets (which represent about 50% of the company's revenues); high entry barriers because of the technical complexity, freight costs, and significant capital costs to add a plant in this niche market; and the essential nature of specialty phosphates and relatively small percentage of the overall cost of the product that they represent. In addition, the limited number of primary producers operating in each of Innophos' three product segments creates a favorable industry structure. Innophos commands an estimated 35% of its market. The company should be able to sustain its competitive position because of its longstanding customer relationships, manufacturing expertise, and partially vertically integrated, low-cost operations that produce a key raw material (purified phosphoric acid). The company's geographic diversity has improved steadily since 2006; it now derives nearly 20% of its specialty phosphate sales (excluding co-products) outside North America. However, the company competes in a mature market of limited size with only modest prospects for volume growth. Innophos' STPP sales have been steadily declining due to environmental concerns related to its use in products such as consumer laundry and automatic dishwashing detergents. As such, we expect the company to pursue growth in emerging markets, most likely through bolt-on acquisitions funded from cash generation and revolver borrowings. Prices in the volatile fertilizer markets affect costs for Innophos' key raw materials and could pressure EBITDA, particularly in the company's Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) segment. We expect the company will continue to pass most of the change in raw material costs through to customers while maintaining margins at greater than prerecession levels. Specifically, we expect the company to generate EBITDA margins of 18% to 20% over the intermediate term. A narrow product line and customer concentration limit the company's diversity, with the top 10 customers accounting for 30% of sales in 2011. We characterize Innophos' financial risk profile as intermediate. Credit metrics continue to be very robust, because the company has reduced adjusted debt by over $200 million since its 2006 IPO and earnings have remained solid. Innophos' funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt ratio was 80% as of March 31, 2012--well above the 40% we consider appropriate for the rating. In August 2011, the company announced a $50 million share repurchase program, which we expect will be used primarily to offset dilution. Given the strength of the credit metrics and our expectation of positive free cash flow generation, we believe the company has the flexibility to pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions without harming credit quality. Liquidity We view Innophos' liquidity as "adequate" and expect sources of cash to more than cover needs for the next two years. Sources include about $61 million in cash and $62 million in excess availability under the $125 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2015. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect the company will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow in 2012, after considering about $40 million in capital expenditures. In February 2012, Innophos settled certain claims relating to the Mexican authorities' litigation against the company regarding rates applied to fresh water consumed by one of its plants in Mexico. The value of the remaining claims totaled about $10 million as of March 2012 (if Mexican authorities fully and successfully pursue all claims). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also raised concerns about appropriate management of certain materials by Innophos and its interconnected supplier, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS), at Innophos' Geismar, La., facility. Based on initial estimates, the potential capital outlays to satisfy these concerns are $10 million to $16 million, and the relative funding burden between Innophos and PCS remains uncertain. We view the probability of the Geismar facility being shut down by the government as remote. While uncertainties in cost and timing underlie Innophos' contingent liabilities, we believe the company should be able to manage these modest outlays through free cash flow and available liquidity. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:

-- Sources of liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more (debt maturities during this time are negligible);

-- Net sources will be positive even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA;

-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA, and debt is at least 15%