BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.'s (WTM; BBB/Stable/--) recent investment in HG Global Ltd. has no impact on our rating on WTM. WTM capitalized HG Global with approximately $600 million to fund newly formed mutual bond insurer Build America Mutual Assurance Co. (BAM; AA/Stable/--) through surplus notes and to provide reinsurance support for municipal bond insurance risks BAM underwrites (see Build America Mutual Assurance Co. Rated 'AA'; Outlook Stable, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The investment in HG Global (and indirectly in BAM) should increase the diversity of WTM's earnings by providing a future source of income beyond its current investments in majority-owned specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. and 100% owned global reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. We continue to view WTM's merger and acquisition strategy as opportunistic and believe the holding company is likely to continue to make acquisitions and dispositions in coming years. Consistent with this opinion, we believe WTM will seek to syndicate approximately $110 million of its HG Global investment to other investors, and view this as rating neutral (see White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Upgraded To 'BBB' From 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable, published June 29, 2012). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.