July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe
Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG, the group) and DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A+' and Support Rating at '1'. GFG's group Viability Rating (VR) has
also been affirmed at 'a+'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long- and Short-term IDRs of the 1,136
members of GFG's mutual support scheme at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and 'F1+'
respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. A
full updated list of the 1,136 rated members of GFG following these rating
actions, is available at www.fitchratings.com or at the link above. GFG is
Germany's cooperative financial services network and Bundesverband der Deutschen
Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) manages the protection scheme providing
the network's members with mutual support.
The group's VR - from which the Long-term IDRs of all rated members of the group
are derived - is based on Fitch's approach described in its criteria report
"Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms".
Fitch does not assign a VR to the individual members. In line with these
criteria, GFG's ratings reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which is
supported by its tested mutual support mechanism, extremely high propensity to
provide mutual support as demonstrated by its extensive track-record, and its
members' deep integration. Thus far, the support mechanism and the cooperative
banks' strategic cohesion have always been sufficient to support even GFG's
largest members. Therefore, Fitch views as remote the risk that the group may
require state support in the future.
The rating affirmation reflects GFG's strong and entrenched franchise as the
second largest domestic retail banking group with consolidated assets of
EUR1.1trn, primarily focusing on domestic retail and small SME clients. GFG has
a large and diversified client base of 30 million, of which 17 million are
particularly stable cooperative owners. The local cooperative banks hold a
leading market position in the self-employed client segment and their 20% share
of the overall domestic deposit market creates a stable funding base which
exceeds their loan portfolio by ca. EUR100bn. This supports GFG's strong
liquidity profile, which is reflected by the group's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'.
The resilient profitability of the 1,121 local cooperative banks has thus far
been confirmed at the various stages of the financial crisis. The local banks
dominate GFG's earning generation and the decrease of GFG's pre-tax profit from
EUR8.1bn in 2010 to EUR5.7bn in 2011, was predominantly attributable to the
group's two central wholesale clearing institutions, DZ BANK and WGZ BANK AG
Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank.
The local banks' solid earnings and asset quality are essential to absorb the
market volatility to which DZ BANK and WGZ BANK are inherently exposed due to
their sizeable wholesale and capital market activities. This stabilising effect
will remain crucial in the near future as the eurozone crisis seems unlikely to
be resolved rapidly. DZ BANK and WGZ BANK were severely affected by the spread
widening on southern European sovereign bonds and the haircut on Greek sovereign
bonds in 2011, which resulted in a moderate operating profit at DZ BANK and a
significant loss at WGZ BANK in that year, compared to a pre-tax profit of
EUR6bn at the local banks.
At the same time, Fitch expects the local banks' high level performance to
slightly weaken in 2012 and particularly in 2013. This is due to the
increasingly unfavourable shape of the interest rate curve which will put
moderate pressure on their revenue from maturity mismatching, which is a major
contributor to their interest income. Moreover, a gradual increase of loan
impairments appears inevitable in the next few quarters in light of their
historically low level. More structurally, the ratings also factor in GFG'
relative cost inefficiency and Fitch's expectation that they will successfully
defend their retail deposit franchise from increasing competition.
Despite these challenges, Fitch expects GFG to continue to use its resilient
performance in combination with its prudent profit distribution policy to
gradually enhance its already strong capitalisation. This sharply contrasts with
several competitors' difficulties to come to terms with the new operating and
regulatory environment. Because of its ability to generate substantial internal
capital in adverse environments, Fitch expects GFG to remain a key source of
stability for the German banking system.
Accounting for one third of GFG's total assets and dominating the group's
wholesale businesses, DZ BANK strongly influences the group's performance. Fitch
expects its diversified business model to continue to benefit from the
relatively robust German economy while it is significantly reducing its foreign
presence. Similarly, the shrinkage of its legacy structured credit investments,
GIIPS exposures and other public sector assets notably at its subsidiary
Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP) are gradually enhancing its
risk profile.
At the same time, Fitch expects DZ BANK to maintain a significant presence in
the ship lending market and expand more resolutely its domestic commercial real
estate lending franchise in cooperation with the local banks. While Fitch views
these asset classes as vulnerable, significant growth would also illustrate DZ
BANK's privileged access to affordable and reliable long-term funding originated
by GFG's local branch network. This ability to mitigate pressure on funding
costs and availability will represent, in Fitch's view, an increasingly valuable
competitive advantage in what is set to become a structurally challenging
funding environment. The shrinkage or outright termination of asset-based
lending by some domestic competitors demonstrates this growing challenge.
Nevertheless, DZ BANK will continue to increase its focus on its servicing
functions for the local banks and their clients, with generally positive risk
implications as this business is largely retail-driven. The severe EUR1.56bn
impairment charges incurred in relation to the eurozone crisis in 2011 shows
that DZ BANK's pre-impairment profitability can withstand substantial stress
from its vulnerable portfolios. Yet the inevitable normalisation of the
exceptionally benign German economic conditions is likely to reduce the headroom
available to absorb such shocks in the medium term.
For this reason, Fitch expects DZ BANK to continue to improve its modest core
capitalisation via earnings retention and with GFG's help. This is also because
the substantial strengthening achieved from a weak basis by the bank since the
beginning of the financial crisis is being increasingly diluted by the
implementation of CRD III and CRD IV.
In Fitch's view, there is an extremely high probability that the Federal
Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) would ultimately support GFG as a whole or
groups of local banks if ever needed, given the importance of the group for the
domestic economy. The local banks play an essential role as providers of
financial services to retail and small and medium-sized business clients
throughout Germany. The SRF of 'A+' reflects this. DZ BANK's SRF also reflects
the bank's size as