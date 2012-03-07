(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Fitch Ratings says that Turkcell's binding offer to acquire a 94% stake in Vivacom of Bulgaria, if realised, will pressure the company's rating profile. Turkcell currently has a Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Turkcell's Board of Directors decided to submit an offer to acquire a 93.99% stake in the Bulgarian telecom operator, Bulgarian Telecommunications Company AD (Vivacom) on 6 March. Fitch understands that this is a competitive bidding process with interest from three other parties and the rumoured enterprise value for the Bulgarian telecom asset is quoted to be in the range of USD1.0bn-USD1.4bn, if not higher. Fitch will take rating action if necessary once any signed offer, detailing the actual purchase amount and how this will be funded is in place or likely to be put in place. However, Fitch notes that the cash outflow at the high end of this range related to such an acquisition would pressure the company's credit profile. Historically, Turkcell has had a net cash position since 2005, but would revert to a net debt position at FYE12 under this scenario, also taking into account the proposed but on hold USD850m dividends from FY10 earnings. Furthermore, Fitch assumes that such an asset, under pressure on the fixed-line front would require above average capex investment over the mid term, and would constrain Turkcell's liquidity position. Turkcell's ratings have historically been constrained by corporate governance issues relating to continued shareholder disagreements over management control of the company and the board structure. Fitch notes that the issues dating back to the distribution of FY10 dividends have not been resolved. The offsetting factor was the company's strong cash position that may be partially tapped to fund the Vivacom acquisition. Fitch expects the company would fund the acquisition from its existing strong cash position and therefore cautions that it would have more limited financial flexibility to defend its leading position in the domestic mobile market. Turkcell's continued focus will be on operating profitability, but may have to realign its retail prices more in line with competition in order to defend its market share in 2012, and the resulting price war may dent operating margins further at H112. Therefore, Fitch is concerned about elevated competition and pressure on operating margins in Turkey, as well as political and regulatory pressure on the company.