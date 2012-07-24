(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE: CCE) newly issued 350 million Euro 2.00%
senior unsecured notes due Dec. 5, 2019. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The new notes rank pari passu with CCE's existing senior unsecured indebtedness.
The notes are being issued under the company's fiscal agency agreement effective
Aug. 2, 2012. Significant covenants include, but are not limited to, limitations
on liens and restrictions on sale-leaseback transactions. The notes are
redeemable by CCE subject to a make-whole provision. CCE had approximately $3.2
billion of debt at June 29, 2012.
CCE plans to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate
purposes, which may include refinancing of commercial paper, share repurchases,
and the repayment of indebtedness. At June 29, 2012, CCE had $396 million of
debt maturities over the next 12 months, including $166 million of commercial
paper. The majority of CCE's debt obligations remain dollar-denominated.
However, today's issuance helps narrow the currency mismatch between the firm's
debt balances and its cash flow.
Rating Rationale
CCE's ratings reflect the company's exclusive right to manufacture, sell and
distribute Coca-Cola brand beverages within its territories in Western Europe
where Coca-Cola products have the number 1 share in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink
products. Ratings are further supported by the company's free cash flow (FCF)
generation, healthy operating margins, and net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of
2.5 times (x) to 3.0x. Fitch views the lower end of management's target as more
in line with the firm's 'BBB+' rating.
CCE is managing through the difficult economic environment in Western Europe as
the firm's EBITDA margin for the latest 12 months ended June 29, 2012 was 16.4%
versus 16.3% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. During the first six months of
fiscal 2012, CCE successfully offset a 2.5% increase in cost of sales per case
with 3% net pricing per case. Volumes for the period declined 3.5% due mainly to
unfavorable weather. CCE expects to generate $475 million to $500 million of FCF
during fiscal 2012 which Fitch believes is achievable.
Uncertainty surrounding the funding of the potential acquisition of Coca-Cola
Erfrischungsgetraenke AG from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) is also factored into
ratings. Following TCCC's acquisition of CCE's North American business in
October 2010, CCE was granted the right to purchase the German bottler by May
2013. Fitch expects the price to be significant, given the size of the German
market, but a fair value has yet to be determined.
Credit Statistics:
CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations. At June 29, 2012,
total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.4x, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage was 3.7x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 14.5x. At
Dec. 31, 2011, these credit statistics were 2.2x, 15.9x, and 3.5x, respectively.
Total debt-to-operating EBITDA pro forma for the debt issuance is approximately
2.7x.
FCF for the LTM period ended June 29, 2012 was $282 million, with the majority
being used for share repurchases. Fitch would expect CCE to become more
conservative with stock buybacks if there is significant deterioration in
operating performance or a debt-financed acquisition of TCCC's German bottler.
Liquidity, Covenants and Guarantees:
At June 29, 2012, CCE had $1.4 billion of liquidity inclusive of $422 million of
cash and full availability under the firm's $1 billion multi-currency credit
facility expiring in August 2014. The credit facility requires that CCE's net
debt-to-total capital ratio does not exceed 75%. Fitch estimates that this ratio
was 30% at June 29, 2012, providing CCE substantial cushion under this covenant.
CCE's Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company subsidiary
currently has $213 million Swiss franc unsecured notes due March 13, 2013.
TCCC's wholly-owned Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. subsidiary inherited the
guarantee of these notes when TCCC purchased CCE's North American bottling
operations. The rating for these notes is based on Coca-Cola Refreshments USA,
Inc.'s IDR of 'A+'. CCE's other debt is not guaranteed by TCCC or any of its
subsidiaries.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action?
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
--Maintaining leverage below targeted levels of net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.5 times
(x) to 3.0x;
--TCCC acquiring a significant equity stake in CCE.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
--Persistent declines in volumes and material margin compression;
--A material increase in leverage due to debt-financed share repurchases;
--A material increase in leverage due to the debt-financed acquisition of TCCC's
German bottler concurrent with Fitch's expectation that credit metrics would not
improve within a 12- to 18-month time frame post-transaction.
Fitch currently rates CCE and its subsidiary as follows:
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Disclosure: Veronique Morali, vice chairman of Fitch Group, Inc. and a member of
its board, is also a member of the board of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. Ms.
Morali does not participate in any Fitch rating committees, including that of
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 11, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated Aug. 12, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
(New York Ratings Team)