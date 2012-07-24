(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to FedEx Corp.'s $1 billion notes due 2022 and 2042. The company will
use proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate
purposes.
Our ratings on FedEx reflect the transportation services company's strong
competitive position, moderate financial policies, and good cash-generating
capability. Its operation in competitive markets with significant capital
expenditure and investment requirements and exposure to cyclical pressures
offsets those factors somewhat. Standard & Poor's categorizes FedEx's business
risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"intermediate," according to our criteria.
We believe FedEx will continue to benefit from yield initiatives across its
portfolio of businesses over the coming year and from its efforts to improve
operating efficiency in its U.S. package network. However, the economic
outlook remains uncertain as does the outlook for fuel prices. As a result, we
believe the express business is likely to continue to experience some volume
pressure over at least the next few months, although this should be offset
somewhat by continued strong growth in the ground business.
Our current 'BBB' corporate credit rating incorporates our expectation that
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt (adjusted for operating leases and
postretirement obligations) will average 30%-35% and that adjusted debt to
capital will average 45%-55%. As of May 31, 2012, these figures stood at
approximately 38% and 54%, respectively. If FFO to debt were to increase above
40% and we believed it would stay there, we could revise the outlook to
positive or raise the rating, depending on the strength of the credit metrics.
Although we consider this less likely, we could lower the rating if
unanticipated operating challenges or weaker-than-expected demand results in
FFO to total debt falling to less than 25%.
RATINGS LIST
FedEx Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB
Senior unsecured notes due 2042 BBB
