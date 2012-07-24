Overview

-- We have reassessed U.S. call-center operator Convergys' financial risk profile to "modest" from "intermediate," pro forma for the sale of its information management business to NEC Corp. in May.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's junior subordinated convertible debt.

-- The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectations that leverage will not exceed 2x on a sustained basis. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Cincinnati-based Convergys Corp.. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 26, 2012 due to the announced sale of the company's information management (IM) business, which reduced its business diversity. The rating outlook is stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the 5.75% junior subordinated convertible debt due 2029. The recovery rating on the convertible debt remains unchanged at '6', indicating expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale This action follows our assessment of the company's credit profile, pro forma for the sale of the IM business to NEC Corp., which closed on May 16, 2012. We believe that the business risk profile is modestly worse due to reduced business diversity and concomitant increased reliance on the more economically sensitive call-center business. This is tempered by our reassessment of the financial risk profile to "modest" from "intermediate." Convergys maintains financial measures (pro forma leverage at 1.3x and funds from operations to debt of over 90%) supportive of a modest financial risk profile. The ratings on Convergys reflect what Standard & Poor's considers a "weak" business risk profile, incorporating revenue pressure from economic sensitive call volume in its Customer Management (CM) business and high customer and sector concentrations. Despite these risks, we expect improving performance into 2013, following four consecutive quarters of revenue growth (7.9% for the first quarter of 2012), and operating margin improvement to 7.9% for the first quarter. Additional offsetting factors include modest leverage for the rating, leading to our modest financial risk profile assessment and "strong" liquidity. The CM business, which provides call-center outsourcing, has experienced modest growth beginning in 2011 from improving call volumes. Over the past several years, the CM business had been depressed due to economic weakness that contributed to lower call volumes and pressure from a continued shift to lower revenue international markets, such as the Philippines and India. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, revenue was roughly back to peak-2008 levels. Operating margins have also improved, at 7.8% in 2011, compared to 6.7% in 2009. However, margins still remain below the 9%-11% range achieved in 2006 to 2007. Convergys has spent considerable time and effort to reduce its cost structure, such as expanding into lower cost countries, primarily the Philippines and India, while downsizing its North American operations. Despite these cost-cutting measures, operating margins are likely to remain soft even when the U.S. economy resumes more normalized growth and call volumes increase. Until that time, we anticipate minimal revenue growth. However, even when growth returns, longer term margins are unlikely to return to historical levels due to the high variable-cost operating model and a greater mix of lower margin technology solutions. Our business risk assessment also reflects Convergys' high customer and sector concentration. Its top three customers accounted for 48% of revenues for the first quarter of 2012 (with AT&T being the largest at 23.6%, followed by Comcast at 12.3% and DIRECTV at 11.8%), while over 75% of revenues comes from the communications, technology, and financial services sectors. Convergys could experience significant revenue contraction if it loses a large contract or one of its key vertical markets experiences difficulties. Adjusted leverage remains modest for the rating. We estimate total debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the sale of the IM business and including our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement benefits, was about 1.3x. Our assumption of low-single-digit percent revenue growth and mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth over the intermediate term could lead to leverage remaining in the low-1x area. FFO should remain healthy at about $200 million. Any economic improvements will not likely result in immediate free cash flow growth as capital expenditures to fund new projects will likely rise. Our financial risk assessment of "modest" incorporates the potential that the company could incur additional borrowings of up to 2x debt-to-EBITDA to fund growth opportunities or expenses related to new contracts, which could bring leverage to 2x, but that leverage would decline shortly due to cash flow growth from that acquisition. Liquidity We consider Convergys' liquidity strong under our criteria. We expect available sources of liquidity to exceed uses by over 2.5x, and that net sources would remain positive with an EBITDA decline of 30%. Liquidity sources include $800 million cash balance, pro forma for the sale, full availability under both its $300 million revolving credit facility and $150 million asset securitization facility, and FFO of about $200 million annually. Primary uses of liquidity include modest capital expenditures (less than 4% of revenues), minimal debt and capital lease maturities in 2012 and 2013, and common dividends (amounting to 12% of cash flow or roughly $25 million per year). As of March 31, 2012, Convergys had the authority to repurchase up to $162 million of outstanding shares. We expect the company to maintain in excess of 30% headroom with respect to financial maintenance covenants under its revolving credit agreement. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that leverage will not exceed 2x on a sustained basis. We could lower the rating if the company institutes a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in a substantial increase in debt and leverage rising to over 2x on a sustained basis, or if its operating performance weakens significantly, which would warrant a reassessment of the business risk profile. We also consider a downgrade unlikely over the next year. Conversely, given our assessment of the call-center business as weak, it is highly unlikely that we could raise the rating over the next few years, unless there is a transformative acquisition outside the call-center business that we view as having a significantly better business risk profile. Related Criteria And Research

