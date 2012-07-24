Overview
-- Universal Hospital Services (UHS), a provider of movable medical
equipment to U.S. hospitals and other health care facilities, is issuing $425
million of second-lien notes, and implementing a $235 million ABL revolving
credit facility.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' rating and '4' recovery rating to the
proposed issue of second-lien notes due 2020.
-- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company
since the relatively slight change in financing costs does not alter our view
of UHS' liquidity or financial risk profile.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for only a nominal
increase in financial leverage.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' rating
to Minneapolis-based movable medical equipment provider Universal Hospital
Services Inc.'s (UHS) proposed issue of $425 million of second-lien
notes due
2020, along with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for senior secured second-lien
lenders in the event of a payment default.
Our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings on the company's existing $195
million revolver are unchanged, as are our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery
rating on the company's $405 million senior secured second-lien pay-in-kind
(PIK) toggle notes, pending their withdrawal in conjunction with the
refinancing. We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on UHS. The outlook
remains stable.
In addition, our 'B+' issue and '4' recovery ratings on the company's existing
$230 million floating-rate notes remain unchanged on the relatively small
increase in debt.
The amount and interest rate on the new credit facilities will be determined
by market conditions. We expect the transaction to add some $20 million in
debt to fund transaction fees and premium, but at a cost insufficient to alter
our view of the company's financial risk profile or liquidity. The maturity
extensions will address much of the company's refinancing risk in 2014 and
2015.
Rationale
The ratings on UHS are characterized by the company's "fair" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our
criteria. We believe UHS' narrow focus in the capital-intense business of
providing movable medical equipment to health care facilities is unlikely to
meaningfully change in the foreseeable future. In our opinion, the financial
sponsorship of UHS and likely debt-financed acquisitions will preclude any
significant reduction in its heavy use of borrowing.
Our base-case scenario assumes mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over
the next couple of years. This is predicated on new asset management contracts
that aid organic expansion, and gradually improving U.S. payrolls that support
hospital customer peak-need equipment demand. To broaden its business, UHS has
expanded the range of equipment offered, with surgical laser equipment
acquisitions within the past 15 months. For 2012, these acquisitions should
contribute to revenue growth in the mid-teens.
While UHS is the largest player in its market niche, we assess its business
risk profile as fair. UHS has shifted from its traditional business of renting
medical equipment for the peak needs of hospital customers, to the on-site
management of that equipment for everyday needs. We believe the decline in
UHS' traditional peak-need rental business--to about one-third of 2011
revenues from nearly one-half in 2009--will continue. This emphasis increases
company reliance on winning and retaining customer contracts for its equipment
management services. The decision to contract for asset management means
hospitals that typically own 90% of their movable medical equipment must
believe UHS can manage the logistics efficiently and cost-effectively. In its
higher-margined, but more uncertain, peak need business, UHS will remain
subject to the customer's decision to rent, rather than own equipment, because
of factors such as availability of financing and the size of a hospital's
capital and operating expense budget. United Rentals Inc., the largest renter
of construction equipment, also has a "fair" business risk profile. While it
is much larger than UHS, we believe its revenues are more tied to fluctuations
in the general economy. These effects are softened for UHS, given relatively
steady demand for essential health services that drives usage of medical
equipment and asset management contracts that cushion demand fluctuations.
UHS' margins should show a marked decline through 2013, reflecting reduced
income related to this year's completion of Baxter's infusion pump recall. In
addition, acquisitions within the past 15 months that expanded UHS' laser
surgery center presence involve activities that are less profitable than
peak-need rentals. Finally, while the expansion of the asset management
business improves revenue visibility, it engages large customers in contracts
that also are less profitable than its peak-need rental business. Accordingly,
we anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margins over the next 18 months will
average about 300 basis points below the 35% level seen in 2011.
We expect UHS to remain highly leveraged, reflecting its ownership by
financial sponsors, as well as ongoing acquisition activity. UHS has
recapitalized three times since 1998, and declared a $34 million dividend in
2011. Moreover, it spent more than $70 million for laser surgery equipment
companies in the past 15 months. We believe that, while EBITDA will benefit
from the debt-financed acquisitions, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to
debt will remain in the low-double-digit range, and adjusted debt to
trailing-12-month EBITDA will hover in the mid-5x range. The new revolver
allows the payment of up to $75 million in dividends, if pro forma excess
availability is at least $55 million, and pro forma interest coverage is at
least 1.75x.
Liquidity
UHS' liquidity is "adequate," in our view. As a provider of equipment with
relatively short lives, UHS must continuously invest in new equipment.
Maintenance capital spending may approximate $40 million annually, though we
expect that total capital expenditures could be about double that level. We
believe that the company can generate free operating cash flow (FOCF), with
capital spending of some $75 million.
Our liquidity analysis is based on the following:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over
the next 12 months. Although we expect UHS to make acquisitions, the timing is
uncertain, and not included in this calculation.
-- Even if EBITDA is 20% below our projections, we expect liquidity
sources, including the revolving credit facility, to exceed uses.
-- UHS' proposed five-year $235 million revolving credit facility will
replace an existing $195 million revolver that expires Nov. 30, 2014; we
believe that about $170 million would initially be available under an eligible
accounts receivable formula. UHS generally keeps little cash on hand.
-- The proposed secured second-lien notes will refinance PIK toggle notes
($405 million) that mature in 2015. This will leave the floating-rate notes
($230 million) as the nearest maturity in 2015.
-- UHS' debt obligations generally do not require the maintenance of
financial ratios. If availability under the proposed revolver falls below $20
million, the company must maintain minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's report on
UHS, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the
rel