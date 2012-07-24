(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating and '4' recovery rating to KB Home's proposed issuance of $250 million of senior notes due 2021. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. On July 11, 2012, the company announced a tender offer for up to $250 million of its 2015 and 2015 senior notes. The tender comprises an any and all tender for its $193.5 of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014 and up to $150 million of its $169.7 million 5.625% senior notes and $296.2 million 6.25% senior notes due 2015. The early tender offer ended July 23, 2012, with valid tenders aggregating $243.4 million. The tender offer expires Aug. 7, 2012. KB intends to fund all or a portion of the tender with proceeds from the sale of the proposed senior notes, with any excess proceeds used to enhance its cash position ($314 million at May 31, 2012). KB Home intends to use the additional liquidity for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in new land positions. This transaction will reduce near term maturity risk, most notably its next maturity in 2014, but the company will still face relatively large 2015 maturities in excess of $300 million. If KB Home raises incremental debt (over and above the debt repurchased), it will improve its cash liquidity position, which is a key credit support, but at the same time leverage would remain very high for the rating. Our rating on KB Home primarily reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile. The prolonged housing downturn substantially reduced KB Home's revenues and negatively affected profitability and EBITDA-based credit metrics, despite meaningful debt reduction since the downturn began. Our "fair" business risk assessment reflects our view that KB Home's market position in certain key metropolitan areas and investments in new product and communities should contribute to modest volume growth in 2012, but profitability will be elusive in the current fiscal year, which ends Nov. 30, 2012. Our negative outlook acknowledges the potential that the company's recent challenges related to its preferred mortgage provider transition could weigh on new order activity over the next couple of quarters and slow operational improvement, especially key EBITDA-derived credit metrics. We would lower the rating if KB Home does not maintain an adequate liquidity profile or if its operating results weaken further. We could return the outlook to stable if KB Home efficiently transitions to its new preferred mortgage lender, maintains adequate liquidity, and its operations stabilize. For the most recent analysis on KB Home please see "Research Update: KB Home Downgraded To 'B' On Weak First Quarter; Outlook Remains Negative," published March 27, 2012. For our latest recovery report, please see the recovery report to be published shortly. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Senior unsecured

$250 million senior notes due 2021 B

Recovery rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)