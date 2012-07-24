(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating
and '4' recovery rating to KB Home's proposed issuance of $250 million
of senior notes due 2021. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default.
On July 11, 2012, the company announced a tender offer for up to $250 million
of its 2015 and 2015 senior notes. The tender comprises an any and all tender
for its $193.5 of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014 and up to $150 million of
its $169.7 million 5.625% senior notes and $296.2 million 6.25% senior notes
due 2015. The early tender offer ended July 23, 2012, with valid tenders
aggregating $243.4 million. The tender offer expires Aug. 7, 2012. KB intends
to fund all or a portion of the tender with proceeds from the sale of the
proposed senior notes, with any excess proceeds used to enhance its cash
position ($314 million at May 31, 2012). KB Home intends to use the additional
liquidity for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in new
land positions. This transaction will reduce near term maturity risk, most
notably its next maturity in 2014, but the company will still face relatively
large 2015 maturities in excess of $300 million. If KB Home raises incremental
debt (over and above the debt repurchased), it will improve its cash liquidity
position, which is a key credit support, but at the same time leverage would
remain very high for the rating.
Our rating on KB Home primarily reflects the company's "highly leveraged"
financial profile. The prolonged housing downturn substantially reduced KB
Home's revenues and negatively affected profitability and EBITDA-based credit
metrics, despite meaningful debt reduction since the downturn began. Our
"fair" business risk assessment reflects our view that KB Home's market
position in certain key metropolitan areas and investments in new product and
communities should contribute to modest volume growth in 2012, but
profitability will be elusive in the current fiscal year, which ends Nov. 30,
2012.
Our negative outlook acknowledges the potential that the company's recent
challenges related to its preferred mortgage provider transition could weigh
on new order activity over the next couple of quarters and slow operational
improvement, especially key EBITDA-derived credit metrics. We would lower the
rating if KB Home does not maintain an adequate liquidity profile or if its
operating results weaken further. We could return the outlook to stable if KB
Home efficiently transitions to its new preferred mortgage lender, maintains
adequate liquidity, and its operations stabilize.
For the most recent analysis on KB Home please see "Research Update: KB Home
Downgraded To 'B' On Weak First Quarter; Outlook Remains Negative," published
March 27, 2012.
For our latest recovery report, please see the recovery report to be
published shortly.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance For U.S. Homebuilders Is
On The Mend, But Risks Remain, April 10, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 22, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders,
Sept. 27, 2011
Ratings List
KB Home
Corp. Credit Rating B/Negative
New Ratings
KB Home
Senior unsecured
$250 million senior notes due 2021 B
Recovery rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)