(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
issue-level and recovery ratings to Concho Resources Inc.'s (Concho)
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The assigned issue rating on the
notes is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on
this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to repay
debt under its revolving credit facility.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Concho Resources Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the release
of this report.)
The ratings on oil and gas exploration and production company Concho Resources
Inc. reflects its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production
growth, and the expectation that Concho will continue to grow its midsize
reserve base which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves as
of December 31, 2011. In addition, we view it as highly favorable that the
company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets tend to be liquids
rich. The ratings on the company also reflect the company's participation in
the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry and its
geographically concentrated reserve base.
(For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Concho
Resources Inc. published on Jan. 27, 2012.)
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers'
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Concho Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
New Rating
$500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 BB+
Recovery rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)