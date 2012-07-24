(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on battery manufacturer Exide Technologies' senior
secured notes downward to '4' from '3'. We affirmed the 'B' issue rating on the
notes.
The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%)
recovery for noteholders following a payment default. Our reduced recovery
expectation results from our lower assumption of gross enterprise value at
emergence, given Exide's recent weaker-than-expected operating performance.
This view is consistent with our expectation that Exide's restricted ability
to recover rising costs by raising prices will limit prospects for any
meaningful margin expansion, especially if aftermarket demand softens further,
coupled with the ongoing challenges of executing several restructuring actions.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Exide
Technologies, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Milton, Ga.-based
Exide Technologies remain unchanged. For the corporate credit rating
rationale, please see our summary analysis published Feb. 22, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Exide Technologies
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/--
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
Senior secured B
Recovery rating 4 3
