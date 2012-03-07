(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss reinsurer SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SIRe) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects SIRe's strong capitalisation, prudent reserving and sound underwriting practices. SIRe benefits from strong support from its membership within the IDUNA Vereinigte Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe insurance group (IL group), and is viewed by Fitch as "very important" under the agency's group rating methodology. Due to its small size, SIRe faces significant operational risks, mainly with regard to key-staff risk. Under its standard notching criteria, Fitch equalises Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and IFS ratings for reinsurance entities reflecting the absence of priority for reinsurance policyholders in a default situation. For SIRe's rating, Fitch has deviated from this approach in favour of the application of standard notching for primary insurers where IFS ratings are typically notched above the IDR to reflect policyholder priority in a default. Fitch has assumed higher policyholder recoveries in this case, based on the significant internal group business written by SIRe, the small size of the reinsurer relative to the group and the expectation that, in case of need, parental support would be forthcoming. SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected by the fact that it achieved around 284% in the Swiss solvency test for 2011. Fitch views this level of capitalisation as appropriate given the company's small size. Fitch views SIRe's risk management as strong relative to its size. Fitch believes that the IL group is following a long-term strategy to make SIRe an integral and significant part of the overall group. Group benefits include the allocation of a high core capitalisation of CHF125m. Fitch believes parental support would be available for SIRe in a stress scenario. SIRe also benefits from organisational and IT support from the parent company, and from the group's relationship with European mutuals, which form the main part of SIRe's customer base. Fitch expects that the IL group will have achieved financial results in line or better than the agency's expectations in 2011. Fitch views IL's resilience against the current low investment yield environment as better than the German market average. However, technical profitability is suppressed by the low interest rate environment. Fitch notes that an upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near to mid term. However, a substantial and sustainable increase in capitalisation and improvement in the group's combined ratio as well as in the operational performance in life insurance could lead to an upgrade of SIRe's rating. Deterioration in the IL group's credit quality, in particular a significant decrease in capitalisation, could lead to a downgrade. IL is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group (SI group), which is headed by four mutual insurance companies. In 2011, SI group had total gross written premiums of a preliminary EUR5.5bn and employed about 13,000 staff. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)