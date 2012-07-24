(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Richmond, Va-based medical products distributor Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI;
BBB/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's binding offer to acquire the
majority of the Movianto Group, a European health care third-party logistics
business, for approximately EUR130 million in cash. The acquisition is generally
in line with our expectations and will complement Owens & Minor's U.S. health
care third-party logistics activities. Owens & Minor had about $214 million of
cash as of March 31, 2012, which should allow the company to fund the
acquisition without altering our view of its "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Our ratings on OMI incorporate its "satisfactory" business risk profile and
intermediate financial risk profile. Our assessment of OMI's business risk
profile as satisfactory reflects the company's position as the largest
pure-play distributor of medical supplies and devices to U.S. hospitals. The
expanded global reach of its logistics platform provides some potential for
growth and increased diversity. The ratings already consider the effect of the
struggling U.S. economy that we believe will limit organic growth to the
low-single digits in 2012 and 2013.
We view OMI's financial risk profile as intermediate. As of March 31, 2012,
credit metrics appear strong relative to our intermediate financial risk
profile guidelines--funds from operations (FFO) to lease-adjusted debt
exceeded 50% (versus our 30% to 45% guideline) and lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA was 1.4x (below our 2x to 3x guideline). These strong credit measures
provide some flexibility for future acquisitions or an unforeseen contraction
of its already narrow margins.
(New York Ratings Team)