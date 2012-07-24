(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Fitch affirms Autopistas del Nordeste (Cayman) Ltd $162 million
Senior Secured Notes at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Strong support from Government: The government pledged a Minimum Revenue
Guarantee (MRG) throughout the life of the notes;
--Financial guarantee: The notes are protected by a partial political risk
guarantee (PPRG) provided by a reputable multilateral organization;
--Limited competition: Autopista del Nordeste provides the shortest access from
Santo Domingo to Samana, reducing the travel distance significantly;
--Predictable operating costs: A fixed operation and maintenance agreement with
experienced operator considerably reduces cost escalations;
--Low traffic performance: The road is currently in a ramp-up period. Traffic
performance has been below projections for this period and highly depends on MRG
support.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Government defaults on honouring the MRG, and/or a rating action on the
sovereign rating;
--Significant and continued improvement to traffic could allow the project to
become self-sustained.
SECURITY
The notes are secured by all revenues received by the company, the rights of the
concession, contracts and all issued and outstanding shares of the Company
pledged to the Trustee.
CREDIT UPDATE
Autopistas del Nordeste's (AdN) ability to meet its financial obligations
continues to rely on the government's minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) payment.
Traffic performance appears to be developing at a slow rate and remains
considerably lower than initial projections. Operations and maintenance (O&M)
expenses, as well as the capital expenditure (Capex) program, are in line with
the levels estimated at beginning of concession. Fitch is of the opinion that
traffic volumes are likely to improve, albeit at low rates in the medium term,
given the prolonged ramp-up period the project is presently undergoing. Traffic
is expected to grow at higher rates to the extent infrastructure developments in
the Samana region materialize.
The government's MRG, designed to cover the costs associated with O&M and to
service the debt issued for the construction of the road, ensures the timely
payment of the road's financial obligations. Fitch considers the level of
revenues guaranteed provides adequate flexibility for the project to front
unexpected increases in costs and to service debt on a timely basis.
The Congress of Dominican Republic previously approved the Memorandum of
Completion of the Stage of Design Revision and Traffic Demand Study, and the
Memorandum of Completion of the Stage of Realizing the Financial Closing.
Congress approval of the memorandums formalized the obligation of the Dominican
government towards the project, as stated in the Concession Contract. Fitch is
of the view that this explicit budgetary obligation, recognized by the
government and approved by the congress, largely reduces revenue risk.
Additionally, AdN has in place a partial political risk guarantee provided by
the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). In the event that the
government fails to meet timely payments under the MRG, the MIGA policy will be
triggered. Expected disputes over a breach of contract will be solved through
the American Arbitration Association in New York courts.
Under the MIGA guarantee, MIGA would make a compensation payment of an amount up
to 51% of any scheduled interest or principal of the outstanding debt, due to
political events including breach of contract.
The toll road, completed in 2009, extends along 106 kilometers (approximately 66
miles), connects Santo Domingo with the northern province of Samana, and
includes three toll plazas. In comparison to alternative roads in the region,
AdN considerably reduces the travel distance between Santo Domingo and Samana.
Autopistas del Nordeste (Cayman) Limited is the issuer, created under the laws
of the Cayman Islands, which is an exempted limited liability company owned by a
consortium composed by: Organizacion de Ingenieria Internacional SA, Odinsa
Holding Inc., CI Grodco S en CA Ingenieros Civiles, Grodco Panama, Consorcio
Remix, Caribbean Basin Construction Corporation Ltd.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges and Tunnels' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'Criteria for Partial-Credit Guarantees in Emerging Markets' (April 18, 2012).
