July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Pinnacle Holdco S.a.r.l.'s announcement about the upsizing of its proposed credit facilities to $480 million from $460 million does not affect our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on the company or our preliminary issue-level or recovery ratings previously assigned to its proposed credit facilities. The company will increase the amount of the proposed first-lien term loan to $305 million from $290 million and the proposed second-lien loan to $135 million from $130 million. The upsizing only modestly increases pro forma leverage to the low-6x area for 2012, from about 6x. The ratings on Pinnacle, parent company of the Paradigm group of companies, reflect the company's "weak" business profile, characterized by its position in a fairly narrow segment of the exploration and production (E&P) services market as a provider of software solutions and the "highly leveraged" nature of its proposed capital structure. Offsetting some of these factors is the critical role its products play in the E&P process, a strong and rising position in its segment, and a highly recurring revenue base. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Pinnacle, published July 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Pinnacle, published July 17, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Pinnacle Holdco S.a.r.l. Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- $305 mil. first-lien term ln B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 2(prelim) $135 mil. second-lien term ln CCC+(prelim)

