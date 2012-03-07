(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Acea Spa's (Acea) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'A'. The
Short-term IDR has been downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'. All ratings have been
removed from Rating Watch Negative.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.
The downgrades have been driven by the expected deterioration of credit
metrics at YE11, a weaker business profile as a result of the regulatory
uncertainties persisting in the water sector, as well as the unbalanced
electricity generation asset portfolio after the its partial sale in 2011. Fitch
calculated funds from operation (FFO) net leverage is expected to increase above
4.2x at YE11 from 3.9x at YE10 while net adjusted debt to EBITDAR is expected to
increase well above 3.4x over the next two years and FFO interest coverage to
deteriorate to around 5.0x at YE11 from 6.0x at YE10. Acea's financial profile
is further compromised by the increasing pressure to maintain dividend payments
to compensate for outstanding credits towards the City of Rome ('A-'/Negative),
Acea's 51% shareholder. For the first time in Q411, Acea paid an advance
dividend of EUR60m.
This was despite the uncertain net income to be reported for 2011, which
will potentially be impacted by the EUR70m provision recorded at the end of Q311
for overdue credits and late tariff adjustments related to Acea's water
concessions ATO5 and Gori Spa. Fitch believes that although Acea's relationship
with its shareholder has thus far been neutral for the rating, it is becoming
negative. Although there is not full rating linkage, future rating pressure on
the City of Rome could negatively affect Acea's rating, notably if this
translates into additional dividend pressure or other forms of interference. The
Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a weak operating economic
environment, which is likely to undermine Acea's growth and efficiency drivers
supporting the assumptions of the new 2012-2016 business plan, which envisages
EUR2.3bn of investments. In the absence of a more predicable regulatory
framework for the water business, contributing c. 45% of group EBITDA, Fitch
believes Acea's water business performance targets are questionable. The water
business is to absorb around EUR1bn of capex over the five-year period. The
legislative vacuum left by the abolition of the remuneration of investments
factor following the 2011 referendum has yet to be addressed. The environmental
business, which is Acea's new strategic focus for future growth, is also being
challenged by patchy regulation and difficult investment execution, as evidenced
by the delays affecting the repowering investment underway at Acea's San Vittore
plant.
Headroom for boosting efficiency gains seems limited. The repositioning
strategy in the electricity supply business is now a common theme among
profit-squeezed electricity generators and Fitch expects competition to increase
fiercely. Potential cost-cutting measures linked to early retirement plans have
also been limited by the pension reform introduced by the government at the end
of 2011. Lack of clarity on the dividend policy in the newly approved five-year
business plan creates uncertainty and Fitch believes that it may also be a sign
of increasing pressure from Acea's majority shareholder. Seemingly the attitude
towards debt-funded acquisitions is driven by opportunistic political will
rather than strategic planning. Even if debt-funded M&A transactions are treated
as event risk, Fitch's Negative Outlook flags the propensity for opportunistic
acquisitions to fill the gap in the generation portfolio and complement Acea's
regulated businesses. The ratings may be further downgraded if the uncertainties
in the water regulatory framework continue to be unanswered or new regulatory
provisions have negative financial implications for water asset operators. From
a credit metric perspective, the rating could be further downgraded should the
FFO net leverage deteriorate to 5.0x and the FFO coverage drop below 4.0x.
Conversely, the ratings could be affirmed and the Outlook revised to Stable
when the regulation risk reduces and the long-term visibility of water revenues
stream is re-established. Liquidity is limited, provided by EUR400m of committed
bank lines and cash of EUR212m (as of September 2011). Committed lines have
short dated maturities and expire between the end of 2012 and March 2013.
EUR260m of long-term debt maturities in 2013 will be addressed by a combination
of new bank debt and cash proceeds from the sale of earmarked renewable assets.
Pre-disposal and post-dividend free cash flow is expected to be negative adding
to the liquidity needs.
Following the Italian sovereign rating downgrade to 'A-'/Negative in January
2012, Acea's senior unsecured rating was aligned with its IDR to reflect that
the one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch applies to regulated
utility senior unsecured debt does not apply when a sovereign's rating falls
below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)