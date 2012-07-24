(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Charlotte-based Crescent Holdings LLC is a privately-held real estate development company that primarily develops and sells residential lots, multifamily communities, land holdings, and to a lesser extent, commercial buildings.

-- We assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Crescent and its subsidiaries and co-issuers Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc. reflecting the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant portion of revenues is tied to speculative development of residential/multifamily real estate projects. The rating also reflects a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

-- We assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to Crescent Resources' proposed $325 million senior secured notes, to be guaranteed by Crescent.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity to funds its current capital needs. Fundamentals in the residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one-two years.

Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Crescent Holdings LLC (Crescent) and its subsidiaries Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc. We also assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to the proposed $325 million senior secured notes to be issued by Crescent Resources LLC and guaranteed by Crescent. Our '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale Our rating on Crescent reflects a "weak" business risk profile, which is based on our view of the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant portion of revenues is tied to the speculative development of residential/multifamily projects. We acknowledge the current juncture in the housing cycle may support development and monetization of assets over the next one-two years, but Crescent's business is very cyclical and seasonal, and timing of sales can be unpredictable. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," owing to weak EBITDA-based metrics; although, we believe liquidity will be adequate to meet capital needs over the near term. Charlotte, N.C.-based Crescent is a real estate development company that develops residential and multifamily communities, commercial projects, and manages land holdings primarily in the Southeast and Texas markets. Crescent filed for bankruptcy in 2009 due to a highly leveraged capital structure that was unsustainable as revenues and cash flow deteriorated. Crescent emerged from bankruptcy in 2010 with a new capital structure that included significantly less debt and new sponsors. Anchorage Capital Group LLC and MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners III L.P. each control 46.4% of the company. We do not ascribe any credit support to Crescent's sponsors. Crescent's business is inherently opportunistic, as the company requires upfront capital to develop projects and position them for sale. Since the business model focuses on recycling assets and reinvesting proceeds into future projects, Crescent generates very little recurring contractual income. There are also significant development risks ranging from the up-front infrastructure needs for residential master planned communities to the construction and lease-up for "vertical" developments. We acknowledge that Crescent's existing residential projects are smaller than in the past and the heavy hard costs incurred in 2007-2008 should result in more manageable capital needs that can be better matched with demand going forward. The company also intends to pursue smaller projects that require less capital and can be liquidated over a three-five year time frame. Crescent operates through four operating divisions (residential, multifamily, commercial, and land) through which it monetizes land holdings and recently developed properties. This generates a revenues stream that is predominately transactional, which leads to potential cyclicality, as we saw during the 2007-2010 time frame when revenues and EBITDA declined more than 80% and 90%, respectively. Recurring contractual income is negligible. Asset sales do carry strong gross margins (36% of 2011 sales) that should be sustainable over the next couple of years, benefiting from a combination of a low historical land basis and significant impairments the company incurred in 2008 and 2009. The residential division comprises 19 single-family communities (approximately 10,550 lots), including three resort communities. Residential revenues are closely tethered to homebuilding activity, which experienced a very severe downturn that was a significant contributor to Crescent's deteriorating financial performance. We believe the for-sale housing market is coming off the bottom, which bodes well for the demand for single family lots. However, we expect the current recovery to be tepid, given the slow economic recovery and continued headwinds that could alter the course of the recovery. If housing conditions deteriorate, homebuilders would likely first put the breaks on land purchases (as they did during the last cycle), which would directly affect Crescent. To mitigate some of these risks, Crescent intends to match capital expenditures with homebuilder demand. It also plans to target moderately sized new investments with absorption periods in the three-five year range versus the larger, longer-term projects it previously pursued. We expect Crescent's multifamily division to grow as a proportion of investment activity and ultimately revenues and cash flow, which will help diversify the platform, owing to currently healthy multifamily conditions. Crescent is actively constructing four communities (excluding a presold community) that are in various stages of development. These communities have a total budgeted cost of $221.5 million ($169 million was left to spend as of March 31, 2012) and they have estimated stabilization periods between 2012 and 2014. The company largely financed these projects with debt (construction loans and mezzanine debt) with loan-to-values (LTVs) of roughly 85%; although, the most recent development start had a more moderate LTV (around 70%). The company expects to employ project-level leverage, or roughly 70%, on future projects. The company has a healthy pipeline of potential deals and expects to start two-three more projects in 2012 followed by one-two annually thereafter. In our view, multifamily fundamentals should remain favorable over the next one-two years, but we believe recent strong rental rate trends will moderate. Crescent's growing development activity comes with inherent construction and lease-up risk. Crescent's merchant building strategy relies on a functioning construction loan market and a healthy acquisition market (to monetize assets), which can be fickle if macroeconomic or credit market conditions deteriorate. While we expect operating conditions to remain favorable, the long lead-time between construction start and sale (generally within one year after stabilization) poses a risk if conditions change. For instance, Crescent would potentially be selling 2012 starts in 2015. Crescent's commercial division constructs office and industrial properties on existing land holdings. It also sells land in bulk. We expect Crescent to limit commercial development projects to build-to-suit opportunities for the time being due to soft demand for commercial space. We expect this segment to decline as a proportion of Crescent's asset base and generate a declining