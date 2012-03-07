(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Regulatory and government interference is the most significant
risk to long-term sustainability for the Argentine electricity sector, according
to Fitch Ratings. Since Argentina's economic crisis during 2001 and 2002, the
electricity sector is characterized by frozen electricity tariffs for end users
and a lack of structural changes to attract private investment. This has
resulted in low energy infrastructure investment and high dependence on
government subsidies to cover tariff deficits.
Furthermore, the country's electricity sector relies heavily on government
subsidies, resulting in increasing electricity generation costs due to the lack
of energy infrastructure investment, coupled with a tariff structure
unreflective of the true cost of generating energy. Fitch expects government
subsidies to remain substantial in the medium term, despite recently announced
measures to reduce subsidies and better reflect the real costs of generation. A
further concern is a limited supply of natural gas to generators for residential
demand.
Two floating LNG terminals installed in 2008 and 2011 prevented massive gas
shortages although gas usage by thermal power generators is limited to the most
efficient plants during the winter season. Commercial and industrial activity
primarily supports electricity demand growth in Argentina, accounting for
approximately 63% of consumption and consequently playing a key role in the
growth rate of the sector. The government's expectations for electricity demand
growth are in line with Fitch's expectations for GDP growth of between 4.5% and
5% through 2013.
