Overview
-- U.S.-based Alliance One International's operating margins
improved over the past year as a result of a reduced tobacco leaf oversupply and
the company's recent operating initiatives.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'BB-' secured
debt rating.
-- We are lowering our debt issue rating on the company's unsecured notes
based on our expectation for weaker recovery prospects in the event of a
payment default, primarily as a result the company's recently upsized accounts
receivable securitization.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative, given our
expectation that more-favorable industry conditions and enhanced profitability
should lead to improved credit measures over the next year.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'B'
corporate credit rating on Morrisville, N.C.-based Alliance One International
Inc. (AOI), and revised its outlook on the company to stable from negative. We
also affirmed our 'BB-' rating on the company's senior secured debt. The
recovery rating on AOI's secured debt remains '1', indicating our expectation
for very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes to 'B-' from 'B', and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4',
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of a payment default.
Our rating on the company's $115 million convertible notes due 2014 remains
'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The lowering of the issue-level rating on the company's $635 million unsecured
notes due 2016 primarily reflects our view that recovery prospects will be
weaker in the event of a payment default under our simulated default scenario,
based on higher senior secured priority claims following the company's upsized
accounts receivable securitization program, which was increased to $250
million from $125 million. (For more information, see our recovery report on
AOI, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)
Our affirmation of the 'B' corporate credit rating and outlook revision to
stable reflects our expectation that the tobacco leaf company's operating
performance will continue to improve in fiscal 2013 (ended March 31) and that
the company will achieve sales growth and maintain EBITDA margins such that
leverage strengthens closer to the 6x area (adjusted for committed
inventories) by the end of the fiscal year, compared to about 6.8x at the
fiscal year ended March 31, 2012.
The ratings on AOI reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company will
maintain a "weak" business risk profile, reflecting highly competitive global
competition, susceptibility to supply and demand imbalances that can be tied
to external factors such as weather and political unrest, risk of further
shifting towards direct leaf sourcing, and its exposure to foreign currency
volatility. We also believe the company will continue to maintain a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, based on our view that the company's
financial policy will remain aggressive, cash flows will continue to be
volatile, and key credit metrics will be indicative of the company's financial
profile through the end of fiscal 2013; this includes the ratio of total debt
to EBITDA remaining above 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
remaining below 12%.
Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's fiscal 2013 forecast include:
-- Sales increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, based on
new processing contracts, moderate volume growth, and our expectation for
prices paid to AOI by its customers to increase.
-- Adjusted EBITDA margin stabilizes at around 8%, but potentially
improves to 9%, reflecting ongoing improvement in operating efficiency through
its recent restructuring plans, and improved operating leverage achieved with
growing sales, which we believe could offset some shift to value products. In
recent years, margins had been pressured as a result of the more difficult
cost environment, foreign exchange rate volatility, higher levels of leaf
directly procured, and greater supply of burley and flue-cured tobacco, which
placed downward pressure on prices paid to farmers for green tobacco, and
prices paid to AOI by its customers.
-- We estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will be reduced closer
to 6x by the end of fiscal 2013, compared with leverage of about 6.8x for the
fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. This is based on our expectation for higher
EBITDA attributed to prospects for improved operating performance and lower
debt levels. Based on our expectation that industry oversupply will continue
to be worked down, we expect a more favorable working capital environment
through the reduction of inventory, which we believe will help the company
boost cash flow and reduce debt levels through the end of fiscal 2013. We also
project EBITDA coverage of interest expense will remain thin, but increase
closer to the 2x area, compared with interest coverage of about 1.6x through
the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012.
-- We forecast cash flow generation will be positive in fiscal 2013,
based on our expectation that the company will further reduce inventory levels
over the next year. We expect capital spending related to ongoing
infrastructure initiatives will remain elevated in fiscal 2013 (about $75
million) but then become more maintenance-oriented over the next several
years, ranging between $15 million and $25 million.
-- Although we recognize the potential for volatility of foreign exchange
rates and its potential impact to AOI's profitability, we assume foreign
exchange movements are modest over the next year; margins could benefit
somewhat if the U.S. dollar continues to show further strength, which would
translate to potentially lower leaf input costs in key regions such as Brazil.
The company also hedges some of its currency related exposure.
Our view that the company will continue to maintain a weak business risk
profile is based on our expectation that there will continue to be variability
in operating performance over time and the business environment in which AOI
operates will remain difficult, marked by global competition, political unrest
in certain leaf-tobacco producing countries, and exposure to foreign currency
volatility (particularly when the U.S. dollar weakens, which unfavorably
affects expenses denominated in foreign currencies). In addition, we expect
cigarette consumption will continue to decline in most mature markets
(including the U.S. and Western Europe), although we also believe these
declines will be offset by more favorable prospects in growth markets such as
China.
We believe the negative financial impact of manufacturers' shifts towards
direct sourcing of tobacco leaf in 2010 is mostly behind AOI. Notable shifts
towards vertical integration include Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JTI) acquisition of
selected leaf merchants and Philip Morris International's (PMI) purchase of
assets from AOI and Universal Corp. Such actions have contributed to more
processing-oriented relationships between AOI and these key customers in
selected markets such as Brazil. We expect AOI will continue to take steps to
broaden its customer base and pursue other partnerships and growth
opportunities in light of recent industry developments. For example, in
January 2012 AOI's Brazilian subsidiary entered into a joint venture