(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based Alliance One International's operating margins improved over the past year as a result of a reduced tobacco leaf oversupply and the company's recent operating initiatives.

-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'BB-' secured debt rating.

-- We are lowering our debt issue rating on the company's unsecured notes based on our expectation for weaker recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, primarily as a result the company's recently upsized accounts receivable securitization.

-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative, given our expectation that more-favorable industry conditions and enhanced profitability should lead to improved credit measures over the next year. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating on Morrisville, N.C.-based Alliance One International Inc. (AOI), and revised its outlook on the company to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'BB-' rating on the company's senior secured debt. The recovery rating on AOI's secured debt remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B', and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Our rating on the company's $115 million convertible notes due 2014 remains 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The lowering of the issue-level rating on the company's $635 million unsecured notes due 2016 primarily reflects our view that recovery prospects will be weaker in the event of a payment default under our simulated default scenario, based on higher senior secured priority claims following the company's upsized accounts receivable securitization program, which was increased to $250 million from $125 million. (For more information, see our recovery report on AOI, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) Our affirmation of the 'B' corporate credit rating and outlook revision to stable reflects our expectation that the tobacco leaf company's operating performance will continue to improve in fiscal 2013 (ended March 31) and that the company will achieve sales growth and maintain EBITDA margins such that leverage strengthens closer to the 6x area (adjusted for committed inventories) by the end of the fiscal year, compared to about 6.8x at the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. The ratings on AOI reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company will maintain a "weak" business risk profile, reflecting highly competitive global competition, susceptibility to supply and demand imbalances that can be tied to external factors such as weather and political unrest, risk of further shifting towards direct leaf sourcing, and its exposure to foreign currency volatility. We also believe the company will continue to maintain a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, based on our view that the company's financial policy will remain aggressive, cash flows will continue to be volatile, and key credit metrics will be indicative of the company's financial profile through the end of fiscal 2013; this includes the ratio of total debt to EBITDA remaining above 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt remaining below 12%. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's fiscal 2013 forecast include:

-- Sales increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, based on new processing contracts, moderate volume growth, and our expectation for prices paid to AOI by its customers to increase.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margin stabilizes at around 8%, but potentially improves to 9%, reflecting ongoing improvement in operating efficiency through its recent restructuring plans, and improved operating leverage achieved with growing sales, which we believe could offset some shift to value products. In recent years, margins had been pressured as a result of the more difficult cost environment, foreign exchange rate volatility, higher levels of leaf directly procured, and greater supply of burley and flue-cured tobacco, which placed downward pressure on prices paid to farmers for green tobacco, and prices paid to AOI by its customers.

-- We estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will be reduced closer to 6x by the end of fiscal 2013, compared with leverage of about 6.8x for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. This is based on our expectation for higher EBITDA attributed to prospects for improved operating performance and lower debt levels. Based on our expectation that industry oversupply will continue to be worked down, we expect a more favorable working capital environment through the reduction of inventory, which we believe will help the company boost cash flow and reduce debt levels through the end of fiscal 2013. We also project EBITDA coverage of interest expense will remain thin, but increase closer to the 2x area, compared with interest coverage of about 1.6x through the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012.

-- We forecast cash flow generation will be positive in fiscal 2013, based on our expectation that the company will further reduce inventory levels over the next year. We expect capital spending related to ongoing infrastructure initiatives will remain elevated in fiscal 2013 (about $75 million) but then become more maintenance-oriented over the next several years, ranging between $15 million and $25 million.

-- Although we recognize the potential for volatility of foreign exchange rates and its potential impact to AOI's profitability, we assume foreign exchange movements are modest over the next year; margins could benefit somewhat if the U.S. dollar continues to show further strength, which would translate to potentially lower leaf input costs in key regions such as Brazil. The company also hedges some of its currency related exposure. Our view that the company will continue to maintain a weak business risk profile is based on our expectation that there will continue to be variability in operating performance over time and the business environment in which AOI operates will remain difficult, marked by global competition, political unrest in certain leaf-tobacco producing countries, and exposure to foreign currency volatility (particularly when the U.S. dollar weakens, which unfavorably affects expenses denominated in foreign currencies). In addition, we expect cigarette consumption will continue to decline in most mature markets (including the U.S. and Western Europe), although we also believe these declines will be offset by more favorable prospects in growth markets such as China. We believe the negative financial impact of manufacturers' shifts towards direct sourcing of tobacco leaf in 2010 is mostly behind AOI. Notable shifts towards vertical integration include Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JTI) acquisition of selected leaf merchants and Philip Morris International's (PMI) purchase of assets from AOI and Universal Corp. Such actions have contributed to more processing-oriented relationships between AOI and these key customers in selected markets such as Brazil. We expect AOI will continue to take steps to broaden its customer base and pursue other partnerships and growth opportunities in light of recent industry developments. For example, in January 2012 AOI's Brazilian subsidiary entered into a joint venture