(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- In our view, Saudi Arabia-based property developer Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company (Dar Al Arkan) is facing heightened refinancing risk because it has Saudi riyal (SAR) 4.4 billion in debt maturing in 2012.

-- We have therefore lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on Dar Al Arkan to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The company is, in our opinion, sensitive to the timing of operating cash inflows and to investor and creditor sentiment running up to the refinancing.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the short-term refinancing risk the company is currently facing. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Saudi Arabia-based property developer, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The rating has been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The downgrade and the CreditWatch placement reflect heightened refinance risk for Dar Al Arkan as it faces SAR4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) of debt maturities in 2012, the largest of which is a US$1 billion sukuk due July 16, 2012. The company's ability to meet debt due in the current year depends on continued strong demand for developed land, the collection of receivables, and refinancing of the Al Qasr Mall. We believe that Dar Al Arkan's reliance on a few developed land sales transactions each quarter introduces significant risk to the timing of its operating cash inflows. The timing of the opening of the Al Qasr Mall is also crucial, since this should enable the company to raise incremental debt against the mall. Refinancing concerns are partly mitigated by robust operating cash flow generation over the past year, helped by the curtailment of land acquisitions, progress in the collection of receivables, and no dividend payments. We understand the company is so far on target to meet its scheduled debt maturities, with a cash balance of SAR3.1 billion at Feb. 29, 2012. An attempt to discredit the company was escalated last week when what appeared to be hundreds of company and third-party documents detailing these allegations were posted on a public website. Although these unproven allegations (regulatory breaches, false accounting, and failure to disclose related party transactions) have been known for some time, we are concerned that the company may be sensitive to investor and creditor sentiment running up to the refinancing. With important senior management changes, concentrated ownership, and some complexity in the company's legal structure (partly a consequence of Saudi law and regulation), we view the effectiveness of the company's governance structure and processes as below average. However, there has been a notable improvement in transparency since the appointment of a new chief financial officer late last year. We also note the company's public statement that it is in compliance with regulatory requirements, and its assurance that the relevant regulatory authorities are aware of the allegations and are not investigating the matters further. The CreditWatch placement nevertheless reflects the short-term refinancing and potential adverse reputational risk the company faces. The company had total debt adjusted by Standard & Poor's of SAR5.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. The rating reflects the group's exposure to cyclical and capital intensive property development activities. This risk, in our opinion, is exacerbated by: the limited market for presales and the absence of land optioning; the relatively immature, opaque, and highly fragmented housing market in Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+); the volatility of revenues from land sales, which typically depend on a small number of large transactions; and potential execution risks from the group's increasingly large projects. The rating also reflects Dar Al Arkan's financial risk profile, which we consider to be "aggressive" due to relatively high financial leverage, significant debt due within the next four months, and signs of governance weaknesses. These weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Saudi Arabia's favorable demographic and economic fundamentals and Dar Al Arkan's fairly strong market position, sizable land bank, market knowledge, and consistently high margins. Liquidity/Short-term credit factors We view Dar Al Arkan's current liquidity position as "less than adequate", with a ratio of cash sources to uses of about 1x. The group had SAR3.1 billion of cash and bank balances on Feb. 29, 2012, and will likely generate SAR1 billion-SAR2 billion in operating cash flow in the first six months of 2012 by keeping new land acquisitions to a bare minimum. It faces sizable debt maturities of SAR4.4 billion in 2012 (SAR200 million Murabaha already rolled over for another 12 months), which we anticipate will be met by a combination of existing cash balances, operating cash flow, and new debt. We understand the company does not intend paying a dividend in 2012. Covenants include maintaining minimum shareholders' equity of $2.3 billion, maximum total liabilities to total assets of 65%, and a minimum current ratio of 1.1x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these were about $4.1 billion, 35%, and 1.1x respectively. Although headroom under the current ratio is very tight, we don't expect a breach under our base-case scenario. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects the short-term refinancing and reputational risk that we believe the company is facing. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in the coming four months, the key to which will be the repayment of the US$1 billion sukuk falling due on July 16, 2012. We could lower the rating further if the company is unable to close new financing against the Al Qasr Mall by June 2012 or if revenue falls significantly below the company's expectation of about SAR800 million each quarter in the first two quarters of 2012. We will also be closely following what effect, if any, the allegations may have on the company. If the operating performance remains robust, we may assign a stable outlook once the US$1 billion sukuk is repaid. Related Criteria And Research

To From Dar Al Arkan Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Dar Al Arkan International Sukuk Co. II Senior Unsecured* B+/Watch Neg BB- *Guaranteed by Dar Al Arkan Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)