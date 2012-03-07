BRIEF-Wells Fargo terminates employment of four managers in connection with sales scandal
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on the Bank of New York Mellon Master Servicing. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank of New York Mellhere (New York Ratings Team)
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.
* Terms of agreement include 200,000 five-year warrants to purchase LSI's common stock at an exercise price of $9.95