(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to American Tower Corporation's (AMT) proposed offering of $500 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used to repay a portion of the amount outstanding on AMT's revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. In January 2012, the company borrowed $700 million under a new five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) and used the proceeds, along with $625 million in borrowings on an existing RCF (maturing in 2016) and cash, to retire an RCF and a $325 million term loan maturing in June 2012.

AMT's ratings are supported by the financial flexibility provided by its strong free cash flow (FCF) and its high EBITDA margin, which was 63.2% for 2011. The significant operational scale provided by its large tower portfolio, combined with favorable demand characteristics for wireless services - particularly data - translates into strong, sustainable operating performance and FCF growth. AMT's predictable and growing revenue base, which is generated primarily from long-term lease contracts with national wireless operators (of which a substantial portion are investment-grade), leads to a low business risk profile.

AMT and the tower industry as a whole are benefiting from wireless carriers expanding their 4th generation (4G) networks to supply rapidly growing demand for mobile broadband services. Similar trends are occurring internationally with wireless data services at a much earlier stage of development than in the U.S. Fitch expects these dynamics to more than offset the effects of recent and potential future wireless operator consolidation on AMT's results. The rating also reflects AMT's commitment to a net leverage target in a range of 3.0 times (x) to 5.0x. Although not expected, if AMT does operate at the high end of its target range for an extended period of time, Fitch would consider a downward revision in the company's rating. AMT's gross leverage metric was 4.68x at year-end 2011 and was elevated due to acquisitions completed late in the year; $1.1 billion of its $2.3 billion in acquisitions for the year closed in the fourth quarter of 2011.

AMT's leverage metric reflects EBITDA from acquisitions from the date of closing. In 2012, Fitch estimates AMT's gross leverage ratio will approximate 3.8x-3.9x, below the low-to-mid-4x level which Fitch believes may be a reasonable range for the rating category for American Tower's business and financial risk profile. The rating also takes into account AMT's Jan. 1, 2012 reorganization of its operations to allow the company to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, AMT will be required to distribute required levels of REIT earnings to shareholders. Despite the required distributions, Fitch believes AMT will retain significant flexibility to manage its leverage as a result of its strong EBITDA growth prospects and the continuation in the near term of its depreciation shield, which lowers its required distributions. Risks reflected in the rating include the expansion of operations internationally and the potential for acquisitions. International revenue, about 27% of the total in the fourth quarter of 2011, is expected to continue to grow over the longer term. The effect of future acquisitions on AMT's credit profile will depend on the size, timing and financing of such acquisitions.

Fitch believes that the company would consider the use of equity to maintain a relatively stable credit profile in the event it entered into an agreement to acquire a sizeable tower portfolio. Fitch views AMT's liquidity position as strong due to its balance sheet cash, meaningful FCF generation and favorable maturity schedule relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted cash, was $330 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2011, FCF was approximately $505 million, compared to FCF for 2010 of approximately $674 million. The $169 million decline in FCF in 2011 relative to 2010 was due to a $176 million increase in capital spending as well as a $138 million distribution requirement associated with the REIT conversion. In 2012, Fitch expects AMT's free cash flow to range from $300 million to $350 million. Fitch's estimate includes a distribution ranging from $315 million to $355 million, based on the company's guidance with respect to the 2012 expected REIT distribution. Pro forma for the January 2012 repayment of the RCF and term loan maturing in June 2012, AMT had a total of $672 million available on its $1 billion senior unsecured RCF maturing in April 2016 and $1 billion senior unsecured RCF maturing in January 2017, net of letters of credit. Availability will increase following the current note issue. The principal financial covenants limit total debt to adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the agreements) to 6.0x and senior secured debt to adjusted EBITDA to 3.0x.

The ratio of adjusted EBITDA expense must be no less than 2.5x. Following the repayment of the June 2012 bank facilities in January 2012, the next material maturity consists of the $1.75 billion commercial mortgage pass-through certificates which mature in 2014. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)