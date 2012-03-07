(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings
and outlook on U.K.-based clothing retailer Missouri TopCo Ltd. (Matalan;
B/Negative/--) are unaffected by the cancellation of a GBP20 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) with one of its banks and the reset of covenants for the
remaining GBP30 million RCF with another bank. Our assessment of the liquidity
position as "adequate" under our criteria did not include either RCF as sources
of liquidity. This was because we anticipated a breach of financial covenants
for the fourth-quarter ending Feb. 28, 2012. Prior to the financial year end,
Matalan had reset covenants and renegotiated terms for its RCF following a
decline in earnings for the financial year to Feb. 28, 2012. Despite the
reduction in the RCF, Matalan's liquidity position remains "adequate" under our
criteria. The company has GBP96 million cash on hand and positive free operating
cash flows of about GBP30 million-GBP35 million. Furthermore, Matalan has
relatively low liquidity needs other than capital expenditure in the region of
GBP20 million. The debt structure is non-amortizing and comprises GBP250 million
senior secured notes due 2016, and GBP225 million senior unsecured notes due
2017. Matalan's unaudited full-year results for the financial year to Feb. 28,
2012, were in line with our expectations. For the year ahead we anticipate
Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain at about 7.0x, with adjusted
interest coverage of about 1.5x. In our view, this is commensurate with the
current 'B' rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)