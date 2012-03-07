(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes and affirmed 14 classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2005-LDP1 (JPMCC 2005-LDP1) commercial mortgage pass-through. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades are the result of an increase in Fitch expected losses following updated valuations of specially serviced assets and performance deterioration of some performing loans with increasing vacancy. Fitch modeled losses of 5.5% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 5.2%, including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $48.5 million (1.7% of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 33 loans (22.4%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 11 specially serviced assets (4.3%). Fitch expects classes L through N to be fully depleted from losses associated with the specially serviced assets. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 35.9% to $1.85 billion from $2.88 billion at issuance. Per the servicer reporting, 12 loans (6.4% of the pool) have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes J through NR. The largest contributor to expected losses is a loan secured by a 243,000 sf office property (4%) located in Playa Vista, CA. The property was formerly 100% leased to a world-wide software company; however, the tenant recently negotiated a 10-year lease extension and 55% space reduction, effective July 2011. The leases for several sub-tenants (18% of NRA) were reportedly assigned to the landlord. The remaining space was being marketed for lease. A leasing reserve has a reported balance of $3.48 million. Further, the loan is past its anticipated repayment date of February 2010. The next largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan secured by a 129,000 sf single tenant office building (1.9%) located in Washington D.C. The District of Columbia is vacating its space in the next few months. The space is currently being marketed for lease. A leasing reserve has a reported balance of $2.76 million. Further, the loan is past its anticipated repayment date of February 2010. The third largest contributor to expected losses is a defaulted loan (1.1%), which is secured by a 252,000 sf grocery anchored retail shopping center located in Hamilton Township, NJ. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2010 due to missed debt service payments; a foreclosure action was commenced in October 2010. Negotiations regarding a borrower settlement are ongoing. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$28.8 million class E to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf', Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$46.8 million class F to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf', Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$28.8 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf', RE 0%; --$10.8 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf', RE 0%; --$14.4 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', RE 0%; --$10.8 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes and assigns or revises Rating Outlooks and REs as indicated: --$54 million class D at 'Asf', Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$32.4 million class H at 'CCCsf', RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$256.1 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$244.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$157.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$601.5 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$59.2 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$94.3 million class A-J at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$100 million class A-JFL at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$68.4 million class B at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable; --$25.2 million class C at 'Asf', Outlook Stable; --$7.2 million class M at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$5.5 million class N at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --$0 class P at 'Dsf', RE 0%. The class A-1 certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the class NR certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only class X-1 and X-2 certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)