Overview
-- We are raising our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC
Bank (USA) to 'A/A-1' from 'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial
Services Group's (PNC) acquisition of RBC Bank.
-- The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A.
(PNC Bank; the main operating company for PNC) and thus the ratings have been
equalized with the ratings on PNC Bank. The outlook is stable.
-- We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive where they had
been placed on June 21, 2011, following the announcement of the acquisition.
-- We are also withdrawing the ratings at the company's request.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC Bank (USA) (RBC Bank) to 'A/A-1' from
'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC)
acquisition of RBC Bank. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's then
withdrew the ratings at the company's request.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A. (PNC
Bank; the main operating company for PNC) due to our belief RBC Bank and its
branch network will be fully integrated into PNC Bank and will operate under
the PNC brand.
We believe the transaction will be beneficial to RBC Bank as it will give the
bank the necessary size and scale it did not have under its previous owner to
compete more effectively in the U.S. southeast states of Alabama, Florida,
Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. As such, we have equalized the ratings
on RBC Bank with those on PNC Bank.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
RBC Bank (U.S.A.)
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A/A-1 BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3
Commercial Paper A-1 A-3/Watch Pos
Ratings Withdrawn To From
RBC Bank (U.S.A.)
Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Stable/A-1
Certificate of Deposit
Local Currency NR A/A-1
Commercial Paper NR A-1
NR-Not rated.
