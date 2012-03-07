(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We believe U.S.-based engine component manufacturer Stanadyne Corp. may be unable to service debt at its parent, Stanadyne Holdings, as early as August.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable while affirming our ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on Stanadyne.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if we have less confidence that the company will be able to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term outlook to negative from stable on Windsor, Conn.-based Stanadyne Corp. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on Stanadyne. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the risk that Stanadyne may not be able to service debt obligations of its parent, Stanadyne Holdings Inc. as early as August 2012. Stanadyne's ability to upstream dividends to its parent is governed by a restricted payment basket that depends on Stanadyne Corp.'s net income generation, and we are uncertain whether the company will generate sufficient profit to service the parent's notes. However, in December, Stanadyne's private-equity owner (Kohlberg & Co.) upsized the company's revolver to about $56 million by adding an incremental guaranteed amount of $20.8 million. The owners may be willing to meet Holdings' obligations even if basket restrictions limit the ability to upstream dividends. The off-road engine component manufacturer has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, as Standard & Poor's criteria define the terms. Stanadyne's adjusted total debt remains more than 10x EBITDA, by our calculation, as of the end of third-quarter 2011. Trailing-12-month funds from operations (FFO) was only modestly positive as of the same date. We believe that better market conditions and our expectations for cost savings from the recent consolidation of the company's U.S. facilities are likely to result in improvement in operating results in 2012. However, we expect the company to remain highly leveraged in 2012, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of less than 5% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 7x; this leaves the company susceptible to another market downturn. The company's product line is narrow, and its customer diversity is limited, with Deere & Co. accounting for about one-third of total sales. Aftermarket sales are sizable (about 45% of sales in the first nine months of 2011), but we believe, provided only limited stability to revenue in the 2008-2009 downturn. The company has good geographic diversification, with more than half its sales coming from outside the U.S. We expect EBITDA margin to improve to more than 15% in 2012 after a weak 2011, the result of relocation costs of Stanadyne's Connecticut facility. We expect the company to have somewhat significant capital expenditures, equal to more than 3% of sales. Liquidity We view Stanadyne's liquidity as "weak." Pay-in-kind notes that Stanadyne Holdings issued in 2004 turned cash-pay in February 2010, resulting in an additional $12 million of annual cash interest expense--a meaningful amount. To make these payments, the company will need a dividend from its operating company, Stanadyne Corp. Stanadyne's ability to pay dividends to Stanadyne Holdings is subject to basket limitations, which we believe could limit its ability to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes as early as August 2012. Thus, we believe sources of funds would be insufficient to cover uses of funds by the end of 2012 (at the Stanadyne Holdings level) if Stanadyne cannot grow its restricted payment basket, amend the terms of this basket, or refinance Stanadyne Holdings' notes--this failure would result in the effective maturity of $100 million in notes. Cash balances, about $1.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, were minimal. The U.S. revolving credit facility is subject to a fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant test if availability is less than $4 million. Recovery analysis See the recovery report on Stanadyne, to be published following this update on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if basket restrictions constrain Stanadyne's ability to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes or if we expect free cash flow to remain negative this year. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company appears able and willing to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes. This could occur if operating results are very good, resulting in an increase in the company's allowed dividend payments. For a higher rating, which we consider unlikely at this time, we would expect Stanadyne or its private-equity owner to address the basket issue, operating performance improvements to result in better credit measures (for instance, if we expect debt to EBITDA of less than 7x), and free operating cash flow to be positive. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised

To From Stanadyne Corp. Stanadyne Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC+/Negative/-- CCC+/Stable/-- Stanadyne Corp. Subordinated CCC Recovery rating 5 Stanadyne Holdings Inc. Senior unsecured CCC- Recovery rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)