(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC is a CMBS transaction backed by a $300 million commercial mortgage loan secured by one high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan. HSBC Tower totals 864,303 sq. ft. and is located at 452 Fifth Ave.

-- We assigned our ratings to the class A, X-A, B, and C certificates.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's structure, the collateral's historical and projected performance, and the sponsor's and manager's experience, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC's $300 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates (see list). The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by a $300 million commercial mortgage loan secured by one high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan. HSBC Tower totals 864,303 sq. ft. and is located at 452 Fifth Ave. The ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard & Poor's determined that the loan has a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 80.6% and an ending LTV of 73.5% based on Standard & Poor's value. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, April 4, 2003 RATINGS ASSIGNED J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC Class Rating Amount ($) A AAA (sf) 200,000,000 X-A AAA (sf) 200,000,000(i) X-B NR 100,000,000(i) B AA (sf) 15,000,000 C A (sf) 21,400,000 D NR 58,600,000 E NR 5,000,000 R NR N/A (i)Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable. (New York Ratings Team)