(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level
rating on Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc.'s 8%
senior notes due 2019 is unchanged. Community is proposing to tack $1 billion
onto the existing $1.0 billion senior notes due 2019, for an aggregate total of
$2 billion. The issue-level rating on these notes is 'B' (one notch lower than
the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default. The issuer of the notes is wholly owned subsidiary
CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. The company plans to use note proceeds to
refinance existing debt.
The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and the rating outlook
is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
according to our criteria. The ratings reflect our expectation of
high-single-digit revenue growth, supported by a mid-single-digit organic
growth rate after recent results that partly were reimbursement-driven, and
modest acquisition activity. The company remains acquisitive, but we believe
acquisitions will stay moderate, and expect management to extend its success
in improving acquired underperforming hospitals. We expect a significant
improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, this is entirely on the
upcoming adoption of an accounting change regarding the provision for bad
debt. On a comparable basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and weak patient
volume to be factors driving a small decline in EBITDA margin.
RATINGS LIST
Community Health Systems Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.
$2B sr nts due 2019 B
Recovery rating 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)