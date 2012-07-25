(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Russia's state-controlled OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft has announced its intention to negotiate the purchase of a 50% stake in Russian oil company TNK-BP International Ltd. from BP PLC. The price is still undecided but, given the size of the asset, could be substantial.

-- We believe that if the transaction proceeds, it could significantly weaken Rosneft's financial risk profile.

-- We are putting our 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating on Rosneft on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have more clarity as to whether the transaction will proceed and, if so, how it will be financed. Rating Action On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating on Russian state-controlled OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by Rosneft that it intends to negotiate the purchase of a 50% stake in Russian oil company TNK-BP International Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) from BP PLC (A/Positive/A-1). In our view, if the acquisition proceeds, it could significantly weaken Rosneft's financial risk profile and, consequently, its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), thereby putting pressure on the rating. We understand that there is no guarantee that the transaction will proceed, however. According to Rosneft, TNK-BP's other shareholders have also indicated interest in acquiring BP's stake, and BP has an obligation to negotiate with them. We note management's firm commitment to maintaining the company's investment grade rating. At the same time, we will judge the implications of the transaction, should it proceed, on the basis of its eventual financing structure. We currently assess Rosneft's SACP at 'bbb-' on the basis of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile. In addition, we treat Rosneft as a government-related entity (GRE) with a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support. Under our methodology, we currently add no rating uplift to Rosneft's SACP because the rating on the company is already two notches below the sovereign local currency credit rating on the Russian Federation (local currency: BBB+/Stable/A-2, foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2). If the transaction proceeds, we may no longer assess the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate", which could trigger a downgrade because of the potential impact on leverage and liquidity. While the purchase of the proposed TNK-BP stake could be positive for the business, Rosneft would remain highly exposed to the risks of operating in Russia, which effectively constrain its business risk profile at "satisfactory". Ultimately, the impact on Rosneft's financials will depend on the amount and maturity of any additional debt assumed. There is no clarity about the financing structure at this stage. Although the price of the prospective TNK-BP stake is still undecided, we believe it could be significant given that in 2011, TNK-BP reported $14.3 billion in EBITDA, produced 2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, and had reserves of 13.8 billion boe. Although Rosneft's financial metrics are currently robust, if the transaction were to proceed and if it were to be fully financed with debt, we estimate that funds from operations to adjusted debt would fall to slightly more than 30% from 101% in 2011. This is under our mid-cycle price scenario of Brent at $100 per barrel (bbl) in 2012, $90 per bbl in 2013, and $80 per bbl in the longer term. If Rosneft were to raise short-term financing, it would also materially affect liquidity. BP controls only 50% of TNK-BP, while the other 50% belongs to Russian consortium Alfa-Access-Renova. If the transaction were to proceed, and if TNK-BP is an equity investee, we believe Rosneft's debt could materially increase while funds from operations would increase only by 50% of TNK-BP's dividends ($4 billion in 2011, but closer to $2 billion under our mid-cycle price assumption of Brent at $80 per bbl). Our assessment that there is a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support implies that if Rosneft's SACP were to deteriorate by only one notch, to 'bb+', we would affirm the rating at 'BBB-' under our methodology for GREs. Any signs of political or financial support from the government could lead us to raise our assessment of the likelihood of government support, which in turn could also support the rating at the current level. The rating on Rosneft continues to be supported by the company's vast reserves, large-scale and low-cost production, vertical integration in refining, and resilient profitability, thanks to an imperfect natural hedge provided by taxation benefits linked to oil from Russia's Urals region. Rosneft had robust credit metrics in 2011, with adjusted funds from operations to debt of 101%. However, the company is subject to the inherent risks of Russia's oil industry, including heavy taxes and uncertainty about future changes in the tax regime, given the high interdependence of the Russian oil industry and the government's budget. A further key constraint is Rosneft's mounting capital expenditures, which, in our view, could turn free operating cash flow negative over the next few years. Liquidity We currently assess Rosneft's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. On March 31, 2012, the company's sources of liquidity included:

-- Cash of Russian ruble (RUB) 113 billion ($3.7 billion) and financial assets of RUB119 billion ($3.9 billion);

-- Substantial credit facilities; and

-- Substantial cash flow from operations, which we expect to amount to $14 billion-$15 billion in the next twelve months in our pricing scenario. Key uses of liquidity included:

-- RUB152 billion in short-term debt;

-- Capital spending, budgeted at more than $15 billion for 2012. We believe, however, that this could be lower depending on oil prices and exchange rates; and

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once there is more clarity as to whether the transaction will proceed and, if so, how it will be financed. We could downgrade Rosneft if it purchased the TNK-BP stake, depending on the amount and maturity of any debt assumed and whether the transaction changes our view of the likelihood of government support. We would likely affirm the rating if the transaction does not proceed.

