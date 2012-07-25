(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect the Qatari government to remain in a strong net asset
position, which in our view balances the concentration risk related to the
economy's reliance on the oil and gas sector.
-- At the same time, we expect Qatar's narrow net external position to
remain broadly in balance over our forecast period to 2015, despite the
significant increase in banking sector external funding.
-- We are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on the State
of Qatar.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Qatar's high economic wealth
and strong fiscal position against its institutional shortcomings, limited
monetary flexibility, and its banks' increasing dependence on external
financing.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the State of
Qatar at 'AA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable. The transfer & convertibility
assessment is 'AA+'.
The ratings affirmation and stable outlook apply to other ratings that depend
on Qatar's sovereign credit rating, including the 'AA' long-term senior
unsecured debt rating on the bonds issued by Qatari Diar Finance Q.S.C and by
SoQ Sukuk A Q.S.C.
Rationale
The ratings on Qatar reflect Standard & Poor's view of Qatar's high levels of
economic wealth and the country's strong fiscal and external balance sheets.
The ratings are constrained by limited monetary flexibility and rising
external risks alongside still-nascent public institutions and limited
disclosure, particularly with respect to government assets and their returns.
Qatar is one of the wealthiest economies we rate, with GDP per capita
estimated at $98,000 in 2012. Relative to peers, real GDP per capita growth
has been strong in recent years, but we anticipate a contraction from 2012
onward as the large investment program to boost liquid natural gas production
capacity to approximately 77 million tons per year tails off. We project
population growth to average around 6% per year until 2015 and as a result
real GDP per capita is likely to decline modestly, by 1% on average over the
period.
Economic growth could accelerate again from 2015 when the government's
moratorium on the development of new hydrocarbon projects is expected to end.
At the same time, we view the banking system's increasing reliance on external
funding, largely to meet demand for credit to fund public sector
infrastructure projects, as increasing external risks.
We note that the banking system's net external liabilities doubled during the
first six months of 2012 to 18% of domestic loans. Nevertheless, we expect
Qatar's net external asset position to continue to grow to over 100% of
current account receipts, even as its external debt starts to exceed liquid
external assets. The government is expected to continue to accumulate external
assets with fiscal surpluses invested abroad through the Qatar Investment
Authority.
Qatar has accumulated considerable foreign assets over the past decade, the
product of its high resource endowment, improving terms of trade, and
long-term investment planning. We believe the general government net asset
position will remain strong, at around 50% of GDP. The pace of future asset
accumulation will depend on the evolution of hydrocarbon production and
prices. In our view, these sizable assets balance the concentration risk of
the Qatari economy, where oil and gas directly account for a substantial
proportion of GDP (57% in 2011), exports (92%) and government revenues (81% in
fiscal year 2011/2012).
In our view, structural weaknesses and challenges remain. First, the country's
public institutions are in the early stages of development compared with most
'AA' rated sovereigns. Second, given the fixed exchange rate with the U.S.
dollar, we view monetary policy flexibility as limited. Third, data gaps are
significant and transparency is limited, by international standards; in
particular, the government neither discloses its fiscal assets nor reports
earnings on these assets.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Qatar's high economic wealth levels
and strong fiscal position against its institutional shortcomings, limited
monetary flexibility, and its banks' increasing dependence on external
financing. We could lower Qatar's ratings should sharp and sustained declines
in oil prices or banking developments weaken the country's external or fiscal
positions. The ratings could also come under pressure if political risks were
to rise, particularly those related to succession. We do not expect to raise
the ratings on Qatar over the next two years. However, we could do so if there
were a faster-than-expected maturation of domestic institutions and if growth
became less dependent on public sector investment.
