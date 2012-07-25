(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2006-5 plc's classes A3 to
D and affirmed all others classes; as follows:
EUR294.3m Class A1 (XS0277721618) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR109m Class A2 (XS0277725361) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR60.1m Class A3 (XS0277726500) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
EUR55.1m Class B (XS0277728381) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 65%
EUR41.7m Class C (XS0277729439) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%
EUR35.9m Class D (XS0277732144) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR4.9m Class E (XS0277733548) affirmed at 'Csf' ; RE0%
EUR11.9m Class F (XS0277734199) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%
The downgrade of the note classes A3 to D is reflective of the higher level of
losses expected to emerge from both the EUR239.6m Diva Multifamily Portfolio
loan and the EUR114.8m Quartier Shopping Centre loan.
The collateral supporting the Diva Multifamily Portfolio loan was sold in
February 2012 following a work out of the loan which was brought on by the
insolvency of the sponsor. Gross sale proceeds were EUR203.5m against a
securitised loan balance of EUR239.6m. However net proceeds have not been
distributed, due to subordinate creditors challenging the interpretation of
priority of payments, as reported in the loan's Intercreditor Deed. Given the
lack of clarity, Fitch has took a conservative stance and has estimated that
losses arising from this loan will completely write down the note classes D
through F and will likely also impact the class C.
The Quartier 206 Shopping Centre loan is secured by a retail/office mixed-use
property well located in the high end shopping area of Friedrichstrasse, Berlin.
As reported at the last review, the performance of the collateral deteriorated
in 2010 due to a significant reduction in rental income, largely due to the non
payment of contracted rental obligations by borrower-related entities. The
borrower was forced into administration in July 2011, with the administrator
appointing a new asset manager to stabilise future income and preserve the
intrinsic value of this potentially prime asset. The most recent reported
interest coverage ratio (ICR), as at Q211, is only 0.31x, which suggests that
ongoing interest shortfalls are accruing and capitalising, a factor which may
further constrain loan recoveries. Notwithstanding the asset location, Fitch
estimates the loan to value ratio (LTV) to be in excess of 140% and therefore
projects a substantial loss in its analysis. When combined with the expected
losses on the Diva loan, the partial write-downs may reach as high as the class
B notes.
With the sequential payment trigger now irreversible, Fitch regards the EUR160m
Hotel Adlon loan, originally envisaged to pay down in a modified pro-rata
fashion, to be a material driver to the redemption of the senior note classes.
The loan is secured by a prominent five star hotel adjacent to the Brandenburg
Gate in Berlin, Germany. The collateral was re-valued in July 2011 at EUR242m,
representing a LTV of 66% and although Fitch estimates leverage to be higher,
the agency believes that the 'trophy nature' of the asset should still attract
investor demand and therefore it is expected that the loan will substantially
contribute to the repayment of the class A notes.
Titan Europe 2006-5 plc closed in December 2006 and was originally the
securitisation of eight commercial loans originated by Credit Suisse
('A'/Stable/'F1'). At the first interest payment date (IPD), the EUR40.2m Hotel
Balneario Blancafort loan defaulted due to non-payment of debt service and was
subsequently repurchased by the originator. No other loans have since repaid,
leaving the portfolio with seven loans secured over 32 properties located across
Germany (excludes properties related to the Diva loan which have been sold);
with an aggregate securitised balance of EUR611.8m.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
