(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2006-5 plc's classes A3 to D and affirmed all others classes; as follows: EUR294.3m Class A1 (XS0277721618) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR109m Class A2 (XS0277725361) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR60.1m Class A3 (XS0277726500) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative EUR55.1m Class B (XS0277728381) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 65% EUR41.7m Class C (XS0277729439) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% EUR35.9m Class D (XS0277732144) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% EUR4.9m Class E (XS0277733548) affirmed at 'Csf' ; RE0% EUR11.9m Class F (XS0277734199) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% The downgrade of the note classes A3 to D is reflective of the higher level of losses expected to emerge from both the EUR239.6m Diva Multifamily Portfolio loan and the EUR114.8m Quartier Shopping Centre loan. The collateral supporting the Diva Multifamily Portfolio loan was sold in February 2012 following a work out of the loan which was brought on by the insolvency of the sponsor. Gross sale proceeds were EUR203.5m against a securitised loan balance of EUR239.6m. However net proceeds have not been distributed, due to subordinate creditors challenging the interpretation of priority of payments, as reported in the loan's Intercreditor Deed. Given the lack of clarity, Fitch has took a conservative stance and has estimated that losses arising from this loan will completely write down the note classes D through F and will likely also impact the class C. The Quartier 206 Shopping Centre loan is secured by a retail/office mixed-use property well located in the high end shopping area of Friedrichstrasse, Berlin. As reported at the last review, the performance of the collateral deteriorated in 2010 due to a significant reduction in rental income, largely due to the non payment of contracted rental obligations by borrower-related entities. The borrower was forced into administration in July 2011, with the administrator appointing a new asset manager to stabilise future income and preserve the intrinsic value of this potentially prime asset. The most recent reported interest coverage ratio (ICR), as at Q211, is only 0.31x, which suggests that ongoing interest shortfalls are accruing and capitalising, a factor which may further constrain loan recoveries. Notwithstanding the asset location, Fitch estimates the loan to value ratio (LTV) to be in excess of 140% and therefore projects a substantial loss in its analysis. When combined with the expected losses on the Diva loan, the partial write-downs may reach as high as the class B notes. With the sequential payment trigger now irreversible, Fitch regards the EUR160m Hotel Adlon loan, originally envisaged to pay down in a modified pro-rata fashion, to be a material driver to the redemption of the senior note classes. The loan is secured by a prominent five star hotel adjacent to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The collateral was re-valued in July 2011 at EUR242m, representing a LTV of 66% and although Fitch estimates leverage to be higher, the agency believes that the 'trophy nature' of the asset should still attract investor demand and therefore it is expected that the loan will substantially contribute to the repayment of the class A notes. Titan Europe 2006-5 plc closed in December 2006 and was originally the securitisation of eight commercial loans originated by Credit Suisse ('A'/Stable/'F1'). At the first interest payment date (IPD), the EUR40.2m Hotel Balneario Blancafort loan defaulted due to non-payment of debt service and was subsequently repurchased by the originator. No other loans have since repaid, leaving the portfolio with seven loans secured over 32 properties located across Germany (excludes properties related to the Diva loan which have been sold); with an aggregate securitised balance of EUR611.8m. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report is available on www.fitchratings.com. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)