-- Brazil-based conglomerate Votorantim Participacoes (VPar) consolidated most of its industrial operations into the holding company Votorantim Industrial (VID).

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale corporate credit ratings on VID.

-- The stable outlook reflects VID's solid operations thanks to strong cash flows from its cement operations, which compensated for the weaker results from its metals and steel businesses. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BBB' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale corporate credit ratings on Votorantim Industrial S.A. (VID). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on VID mirror those on its parent company Votorantim Participacoes S.A. (VPar or the group), since our analytical approach to VPar's credit quality was to deconsolidate the results of Banco Votorantim S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3), in which VPar has a 50% stake. Therefore, our assessment of the group's business and financial risks only incorporated its core industrial businesses. VID consists of the Votorantim group's cement, metals (including zinc, aluminum, and nickel), steel, and pulp businesses. We exclude Fibria Celulose S.A. (BB/Stable/--) from the consolidated assessment, as we analyze it as a separate entity. Some businesses will remain at VPar, such as the frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) unit, but these contributed little to the group's results. Our ratings on VID reflect its "satisfactory" business profile, "intermediate" financial profile, and "strong" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). We believe VID benefits from its leading market positions in most segments it operates, strong cost efficiency, and from its asset- and geographically-diversified portfolio. VID operates cement businesses in North America and Europe (through Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. S.A. ) and metals and steel businesses in Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the volatile commodity prices, which have raised some of the group's costs and caused demand to swing significantly over business cycles, and its aggressive growth strategy mainly through sizable capital expenditures. VID's operations have generated fairly stable margins despite weaker and volatile cash flows from its metal and steel divisions as high raw material prices pressured profits. The strong demand for cement in Brazil and its leading market position there have allowed VID to sustain high prices and offset weaker results from other businesses. At the same time, VID has gradually improved its financial profile by extending its debt maturities and strengthening its liquidity--an important cushion against market volatility--while it maintained somewhat tight credit metrics for the 'BBB' rating category. VID's stand-alone revenues are about R$2.7 billion lower than VPar's in 2010, as they exclude the results from the FCOJ, nitrocellulose, and the trading operations. However, we believe VID's lower revenues will be offset by higher zinc production following the expansion of the Cajamarquilla mine and VID's 2011 stake ownership increase in Compania Mineradora Milpo S.A., and the expected 10-million-ton increase in cement production by the end of 2013. We assess VID's financial profile as "intermediate." Credit metrics are tight for the rating category, with total adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of about 4x. We assume minimum available cash of R$3.2 billion to fund operations, and excess cash of about R$1.2 billion as of September 2011. We expect net adjusted debt to EBITDA to be lower than 3x. Liquidity We view VID's liquidity as "strong." Its cash position will consist of majority of R$5.2 billion (excluding Fibria), according to VPar's financial statements as of Sept. 30, 2011. Moreover, VID has full availability under its $1.5 billion (about R$2.6 billion) revolving credit facility. Combined with cash flow generation and the proceeds from the sale of Usiminas that VID received in the first quarter of 2012, sources of liquidity should comfortably cover cash uses by more than 1.5x in the next 24-30 months. Cash outflows include short-term debt maturities of R$1.9 billion as of September 2011 (excluding Fibria), annual capital expenditures of about R$3.5 billion, and dividend payments of about R$500 million. VID has a smooth debt amortization, and we believe that it will benefit from the same access to banks and debt markets as VPar. VPar and the operating subsidiaries will continue to guarantee their or the debt vehicles' bonds, while VID will guarantee the 2041 bonds. By our calculation, VPar has cushion of more than 25% on its debt covenant agreements. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that adjusted net debt to EBITDA will be consistently lower than 3.0x, despite still low margins and weakening demand in its metals division throughout 2012. We believe the still strong demand for cement will buoy its cash flows, which, coupled with its strong cash position, should keep VID's leverage ratios stable. We don't expect a positive rating action in the short term, given the group's somewhat tight credit metrics for the 'BBB' rating category. Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if the group reports net debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 4x. An aggressive acquisitive strategy could also put downward pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term And For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Votorantim Industrial S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB/Stable/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)