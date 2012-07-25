BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces C$40 mln bought deal financing
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Erie County, NY. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Erie County, New York (New York Ratings Team)
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.