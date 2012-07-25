BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces C$40 mln bought deal financing
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing
July 25 DirectCash Payments Inc DCI.TO: * Moodys rates Directcash b1 stable; senior unsecured notes b3 * Rpt-moodys rates directcash b1 stable; senior unsecured notes b3
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call