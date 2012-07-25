(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 - Fitch Ratings stated today that the ratings for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Solutions; NYSE: MSI) are unaffected by Fitch's expectations for lower cash balances from incremental share repurchases and increased cash dividends. Motorola Solutions' board of directors authorized an incremental $2 billion stock buyback program with no termination date and increased the annual common dividend to $1.04 (approximately $300 million) from $0.88 per share. This follows the company's near completion through the quarter ended June 30, 2012, of the existing $1.5 billion stock buyback program initiated in July 2011 and increased to $3 billion in January 2012. Given Fitch's expectations for annual pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) of $500 million to $1 billion, the combination of shareholder friendly uses of cash and acquisitions could exceed FCF beyond 2012. As a result, net cash should decline from nearly 2 times (x) as of June 30, 2012 and could reach a net debt position. Fitch believes the anticipated reduction in cash reduces event risk for the company. The ratings contemplate the company moderating stock buybacks to maintain sufficient domestic cash balances, which Fitch estimates in the $500 million to $1 billion range. Therefore, FCF and ability to efficiently repatriate foreign earnings and existing overseas cash will be a significant factor in pacing share repurchases. Domestic cash was approximately $1.4 billion at June 30, 2012, representing 36% of total cash. Fitch believes Motorola Solutions' domestic FCF generation approximates the company's sales split, which was roughly 60% domestic and 40% foreign for the latest 12 month (LTM) period. Fitch does not anticipate meaningful borrowing to support stock buybacks but the ratings reflect the company's guidance that it will maintain total adjusted leverage (total adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR) approximating 2x. The expectation for lower cash increases the risk that acquisitions would be debt funded, although acquisitions are expected to be small in size. Motorola Solutions is on track to exceed Fitch's expectations for low to mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit operating income growth in 2012, following a solid operating performance in the first half of 2012. Demand within Motorola Solutions' government businesses is solid, despite still pressured public coffers. Enterprise markets remain challenged, given a cautious macroeconomic environment and ongoing weakness in Europe. Year-over-year revenues for the Enterprise segment were down modestly but slightly up after the exclusion of the iDEN business. The company should continue benefitting from operating leverage. Fitch expects gross margins will remain near 50% on an adjusted basis but that adjusted operating expenses will decline further as a percentage of sales. For 2012, Fitch expects operating expenses will be below 35% of sales, versus a Fitch estimated 37% in 2011 and 41% in 2010. As a result, operating income should exceed 15% of revenues, up from a Fitch estimated 14.2% in 2011 and below 10% in 2010. Motorola Solutions' credit protection measures will remain solid. Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) will approximate 1x over the intermediate term, while interest coverage will exceed 10x. FCF to total debt should exceed 20% for 2012. The ratings are supported by Motorola Solutions': --Leading market positions in public safety and enterprise markets, driven in part by a solid intellectual property (IP) portfolio and brand name; --Expectations for more consistent operating performance and pre-dividend annual FCF of $500 million?$1 billion; --Conservative capital structure and solid liquidity position. Ratings concerns center on: --Maturing public safety markets that may limit significant longer-term organic growth opportunities; --Strained government budgets and a tepid macroeconomic growth environment, which could mute intermediate-term revenue growth; --Reduced diversification and revenue base following separation of mobile devices and sale of networks businesses. Positive rating actions could result from meaningfully greater than expected FCF, likely driven by robust new product adoption leading to stronger than anticipated revenue growth and gross profit margin expansion. Negative rating actions could result from: --Pre-dividend annual FCF meaningfully below $500 million, likely due to meaningful deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or more significant than anticipated municipal and state budget spending cuts; --The company does not maintain total adjusted leverage below 2.5x, likely from intensified profit margin contraction. As of June 30, 2012, Fitch believes liquidity was solid and supported by: --Approximately $3.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and the Sigma Fund. --An undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring June 30, 2014. Fitch's expectation for pre-dividend annual FCF of $500 million to $1 billion also supports liquidity. Over the near term, Fitch believes FCF may be constrained by increasing cash contributions to the company's $2.5 billion underfunded pension in 2012. Total debt was approximately $1.9 billion, consisting of various tranches of senior notes. Motorola Solutions has a clear debt maturity schedule until the company's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring June 30, 2014 and $400 million of senior notes mature on Nov. 15, 2017. Fitch currently rates Motorola Solutions as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper program at 'F2'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)