UPDATE 2-Crescent Point's loss bigger than expected as production falls
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as the company's production fell about 6 percent.
CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Encana Corp (ECA.TO): * Expects net divestitures of $3 billion in 2013,additional $1 bn to $1.5
billion in 2013 * CEO says will not comment on allegations of collusion with Chesapeake Energy
Corp (CHK.N) to lower Michigan land prices * Encanas randy eresman says company takes compliance with the law seriously,
reiterates that the company has launched an internal investigaton * Encanas randy eresman says Michigan assets no longer part of a sale package
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as the company's production fell about 6 percent.
BAKU, Feb 23 The Southern Gas Corridor will start pumping gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe by 2020, its backers said on Thursday, despite the risk of delays to this option for reducing dependence on Russia.
Feb 23 Shares in U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp fell on Thursday after posting a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.