CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Encana Corp (ECA.TO): * Expects net divestitures of $3 billion in 2013,additional $1 bn to $1.5

billion in 2013 * CEO says will not comment on allegations of collusion with Chesapeake Energy

Corp (CHK.N) to lower Michigan land prices * Encanas randy eresman says company takes compliance with the law seriously,

reiterates that the company has launched an internal investigaton * Encanas randy eresman says Michigan assets no longer part of a sale package