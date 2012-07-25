BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 OReilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY.O): * Moodys changes oreilly automotives outlook to positive from stable;
affirms baa3 senior unsecured rating
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.