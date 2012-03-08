(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 class A notes an expected rating as follows: CHF300m class A notes, due March 2022: 'AAAsf(exp)', Outlook Stable. The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and satisfactory legal opinions that support the agency's analytical approach. The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in Switzerland to private and commercial customers by GE Money Bank AG (GEMB). GEMB is part of GE Capital, the group's global financial solutions provider, which itself is part of General Electric Company. GEMB is registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking licence and regulated by FINMA, the financial markets supervisory authority in Switzerland. A CHF428m three-year revolving portfolio will be refinanced through the issuance of the notes and a subordinate certificate by Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH, a first-time issuer. The expected rating is based on collateral quality, available credit enhancement, GEMB's origination and servicing processes as well as the transaction's legal structure. The transaction's structure is quite complex. The class A notes consist of three-year bullet notes (the original notes) which will either be repaid at maturity or replaced by amortising notes (the exchange notes). Fitch has given no credit to the seller's repurchase option at the notes' third anniversary. Fitch has instead assumed a three-year revolving period followed by amortisation. The expected rating solely addresses the class A notes (ie the original notes and the exchange notes together) with a legal final maturity after 10 years. The three-year revolving period featured by this transaction is longer than anticipated in Fitch's criteria. The review of replenishment criteria and performance triggers has provided some comfort to the agency. Furthermore, to consider potential portfolio deterioration, a worst case portfolio, rather than the actual portfolio, plus a default stress above the median has been assumed in the quantitative analysis. The pool as per end February 2012 consist of 23,483 lease contracts to 22,638 obligors with a total amount of CHF428.6m. Of the balance, 76.8% relates to private leases, 23.2% to commercial leases. Of the balance, 59.1% are new vehicle leases, 40.9% used vehicle leases and 92.4% are car financing contracts. The performance of the class A notes is dependent on credit risk and residual value risk of the underlying lease contracts. When setting the default base assumptions for the different sub-pools (commercial/private/new/used), Fitch has taken into account a continued deterioration of the euro area, which puts pressure on the Swiss economy and results in a weaker Swiss labour market. The agency has assumed base cases above the long-term average. Fitch has analysed the obligor credit risk and formed a worst-case portfolio base case default expectation of 2.3%. Although these base cases would suggest multiples below the median, Fitch stressed base cases with a higher 'AAAsf' default multiple of 5.5 to consider a low level of expected defaults, but also the three-year revolving period. In its base case recovery assumption of 62.1% over the lifetime of the portfolio, Fitch recognised the supportive legal framework for debt enforcement in Switzerland and the conservative residual value setting. The inherent currency risk in the Swiss used car market has been addressed by a 'AAAsf' recovery rate haircut of 50%, which is higher compared to other auto ABS transactions in EU countries. The transaction securitises the residual value component of the leases, which may represent up to 40% of the outstanding asset balance. Although dealers are obliged to repurchase leased vehicles from the issuer at maturity, no credit has been given on the repurchase option for defaulting dealers. Fitch assumed in its analysis that 60% of the dealers will default in a 'AAAsf' scenario. For such contracts, Fitch assumed a residual value loss of 36.6%. Credit enhancement from overcollateralisation via a subordinated certificate (30%) as well as the release amount from the reserve fund (0.9%) will be available to protect noteholders. Available credit enhancement of 30.9% is well above 'AAAsf' credit and residual value loss of 14.1% and sufficiently covers noteholders for cash flow effects and commingling risk. Another major risk is the counterparty exposure to GEMB: Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH is a Swiss SPV, fully owned by GEMB. While legal opinion provides comfort that an insolvency of GEMB will not force the SPV into insolvency, concerns remain about potential conflicts of interests and the lack of independence. The agency has gained comfort from certain reserved matters, the availability of a back-up facilitator and relatively low threshold to convene a noteholder meeting combined with the noteholders' rights. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the rating will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator, arranger and transaction legal documentation. 