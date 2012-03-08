(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 8 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased since
our most recent report to 223 from 228 as of Feb. 29, said an article published
today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade
Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe:
Potential Upgrades At The Lowest Level In Nearly Two Years."
We define potential upgrades as issuers that have either positive outlooks or
ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories
'AA+' to 'B-'.
"The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The Feb.
29 count is the lowest since April 2010." The gap between potential upgrades
and downgrades widened further in February, as the number of potential
downgrades decreased to 483 from 487 a month ago.
Standard & Poor's assigns a negative or positive outlook or places a rating on
CreditWatch when it believes that the rating may change within two years or
less. CreditWatch status indicates the potential short-term direction of a
credit rating change. It depends on identifiable events and short-term trends
and is typically resolved within 90 days. An outlook indicates the potential
direction of a credit rating change over the intermediate to long
term--generally within six months to two years. A developing outlook indicates
that Standard & Poor's could either raise or lower the rating.
CreditWatch status and outlooks can be strong predictors of ratings behavior,
both in the aggregate and by rating category, region, or sector. A positive
outlook or a rating on CreditWatch positive is a good leading indicator of an
upgrade. Global Fixed Income Research published a long-term study that
corroborates this (for more details, see "CreditWatch And Rating Outlooks
Provide Powerful Warning Signals," published Aug. 7, 2007, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal). The study found that 66% of issuers with ratings on
CreditWatch positive and 46% of those with positive outlooks were subsequently
upgraded. At the time of the study, outlooks were most often resolved within
one year, and CreditWatch status had an average duration of 91 days.
