(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on Rhode Island Clean Water Finance Agency's safe drinking water state revolving fund (DWSRF) program bonds: --Approximately $144 million in outstanding revolving fund revenue bonds, 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In accordance with Fitch's newly released 'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria', Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the DWSRF program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration. For more information, see 'Fitch Rates Rhode Island's $34MM Drinking Water Rev. SRFs 'AAA'; Outlook Stable.', dated 18 May 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria' (May 21, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs' (June 19, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012).