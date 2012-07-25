U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following Kentucky Infrastructure Authority's (KIA) state revolving fund (SRF) bonds: --Approximately $322 million in outstanding wastewater and drinking water revolving fund revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In accordance with Fitch's newly released 'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria', Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration. For more information, see 'Fitch Rates Kentucky Infrastructure Authority's SRF Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable', dated March 12, 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's industrial production fell 1.1 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, the twelfth straight month of shrinking output.