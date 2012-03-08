(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 8 - Banks led all sectors in potential bond downgrades at the end of
February as a result of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating actions on
European sovereigns and eurozone banks. According to an article published today
by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade
Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe:
Banks Continue To Face Potential Downgrades," as of Feb. 29, 483 entities were
most at risk of downgrades--down from 487 on Jan. 31.
Banks comprise 15% of the potential downgrade list, followed by utilities at
10% and media and entertainment at 7%. Potential downgrades are entities that
have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. A majority of these banks
are based in Europe. "Since our last report, we removed 39 entities from the
potential downgrades list, and we added 35," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard
& Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Of the issuers we added, 18 are based in
the U.S. and seven are based in Europe." Of the 73 issuers in the banking sector
on the potential downgrades list, 46 (63%) are based in Europe and 13 (18%) are
based in the U.S., which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded 60 entities that were on the
potential downgrades list last month--many of which were European banks affected
by ratings actions on European sovereigns. "Sectors showing the greatest
downgrade risk compared with their average negative biases are sovereigns,
banks, and insurance," said Ms. Vazza. Negative bias is the proportion of
issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)