BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Moody's revises Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat outlook to negative from stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded