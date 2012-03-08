(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - As the U.S. housing market slowly recovers from the depths of the crisis reached in 2008 and 2009, it continues to pose problems for the U.S. banking industry, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "The Housing Market Remains A Sore Spot For U.S. Banks." "U.S. banks are facing low interest rates, weak new mortgage volume, and the need to strengthen reserves to cover representation and warranty claims--all of which are depressing revenues," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht.

"For banks with loan servicers, the costs to deal with bad loans are constraining operating margins. And elevated nonperforming loans are still weighing heavily on banks' balance sheets because of ongoing delays in the foreclosure process." We incorporate some of these factors into our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRA), which inform our anchor stand-alone credit profiles for banks and our analyses of capital and earnings and risk position.

Since the end of the financial crisis, banks have built up capital to meet evolving regulations, and strong earnings have enabled them to increase reserves to absorb the impact of those bad loans, as well as other costs related to the weak housing market. Standard & Poor's expects home prices, as measured by the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index, to fall a further 4%.

"If the market does enter another downturn, as evidenced by a steeper decline in home prices than we currently project and an increase in new delinquencies, we could take rating actions, depending on how it affects U.S. banks," said Mr. Albrecht. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)