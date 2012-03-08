(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to DCP Midstream Operating L.P.'s proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The debt is guaranteed by parent DCP Midstream Partners L.P.'s (Partners; BBB-/Stable/--). The partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the notes to pay the cash portion of the Southeast Texas asset purchase, pay expenses associated with the transaction, repay all outstanding borrowings under the partnership's $135 million loan facility, and for general corporate purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Partners had total debt of $747 million. Denver-based Partners is a gatherer, processor, and transporter of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and a wholesale distributor of propane. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our full analysis on Partners published Dec. 22, 2011 on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST DCP Midstream Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Rating DCP Midstream Operating L.P. $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB- (guaranteed by DCP Midstream Partners L.P.) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)