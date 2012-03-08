(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the
Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC, 2012-1 Series as follows:
--$391,530,000 Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'Edsouth Indenture
No. 2, LLC', dated Feb. 28, 2012.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Stubbs
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0676
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Kinga Gorniak
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0792
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
(April 7, 2011);
--'Rehabilitation Loans in FFELP Student Loan ABS" (March 16, 2011);
--'EdSouth Indenture No. 2, LLC', (Feb. 28, 2012).
